Arsenal missing three midfielders ahead of Villa clash

Every Arsenal fan and his dog has been clamouring for Arsenal to buy another midfielder all summmer, but we are yet to see one coming through the door. Now here we are, just 36 hours before the end of the transfer window, and not only are we still waiting, we are being told that we we are going to be missing three of our four central midfielders going into tonight’s Premier League clash at home to Aston Villa.

We found out that Mo Elneny carried on playing after being injured against Fulham, and it looks like he will be out long term…..

Fair play to Mohamed Elneny. Injury thought to be ‘significant’ and I assume he probably knew that and played through it after it happened against Fulham. Completed 90mins to help the team. You would struggle to find a more committed player than him. Hats off. pic.twitter.com/qTJ8TM805X — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) August 30, 2022

Now, in the pre-game press conference, Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that Thomas Partey won’t be ready to play, and in the absence of Partey, the next backup midfielder Oleks Zinchenko is also not going to be available for selection either.

When asked about whether Oleks or Thomas would be recovered, Arteta said: “I don’t think so. We still have to make another scan, especially on Thomas, to see the length but I don’t think they will be available. It is a similar area [to the one that kept Partey out last season], but hopefully not as bad.”

It will be interesting to see how Arteta will tweak the team tonight, but the only solution I can see is if Lokonga plays alongside Xhaka, but right now we are all desperately waiting to see if Arteta can bring in another midfielder before the end of the window….

————————————————

Mikel Arteta talks about Odegaard, Nketiah and bloody injuries ahead of Aston Villa game.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…