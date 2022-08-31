Arsenal missing three midfielders ahead of Villa clash

Every Arsenal fan and his dog has been clamouring for Arsenal to buy another midfielder all summmer, but we are yet to see one coming through the door. Now here we are, just 36 hours before the end of the transfer window, and not only are we still waiting, we are being told that we we are going to be missing three of our four central midfielders going into tonight’s Premier League clash at home to Aston Villa.
We found out that Mo Elneny carried on playing after being injured against Fulham, and it looks like he will be out long term…..
Fair play to Mohamed Elneny. Injury thought to be ‘significant’ and I assume he probably knew that and played through it after it happened against Fulham. Completed 90mins to help the team. You would struggle to find a more committed player than him. Hats off. pic.twitter.com/qTJ8TM805X
— Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) August 30, 2022
Now, in the pre-game press conference, Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that Thomas Partey won’t be ready to play, and in the absence of Partey, the next backup midfielder Oleks Zinchenko is also not going to be available for selection either.
When asked about whether Oleks or Thomas would be recovered, Arteta said: “I don’t think so. We still have to make another scan, especially on Thomas, to see the length but I don’t think they will be available. It is a similar area [to the one that kept Partey out last season], but hopefully not as bad.”
It will be interesting to see how Arteta will tweak the team tonight, but the only solution I can see is if Lokonga plays alongside Xhaka, but right now we are all desperately waiting to see if Arteta can bring in another midfielder before the end of the window….
————————————————
Mikel Arteta talks about Odegaard, Nketiah and bloody injuries ahead of Aston Villa game.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yeah, Sambi-Lokonga would likely play the CDM role today. Hopefully he’s fixed his inconsistent first touch
Maitland-Niles will move to Southampton, so I bet we’ll sign a senior DM soon
“so I bet we’ll sign a senior DM soon”
We’ve only been waiting since 2008 for that to happen.
Partey is a DM
Gai really how soon?
The window will close tonight. May be if we fail to win against Aston villa Edu and the board would be forced to buy a DM before midnight. But I don’t see us loosing. I am yet to understand the brain behind buying P..Veira when Arteta actually need a DM. Pathey”s injury concern is not new to anyone. With the Midfielders we have, injuries concern and playing in Europa it will be a luck to make top4 this season. May be if January is not too late.
Deadline day is tomorrow night @sylva
I think Arsenal considered three CDMs are enough and we still have Azeez/ Akinola in the reserve. I guess we’ll sign Tielemans or Arthur soon
I think the AMN train has sailed, so there are really only 2 options.
Either Sambi steps in for big Mo or we move Odegaard next to Xhaka and introduce Smith-Rowe in the 10 or Fabio Vieira, but I have a feeling Vieira won’t be seen in the PL soon for some reason.
I meant ship has sailed*
@konstantin Above
You need to change your login name. We already have a well known Konstantin and I don’t want any confusion.
Thankyou
A bit out there, but howabout giving Tommi a try as a deep playing midfielder, or Ben White for tonight’s game?
No harm in trying because it is what it is for the Villa game.
I just hope he is not making the same old mistakes, when it seems we can actually compete, we find ourselves one or two players shot, our mieldfield is too light at the moment, we definitely have to bring in solid players not wengeresque panic buying, wonder why they went through the whole summer without getting an alternative to partey when it was so obvious his absence ruined our champions league qualification
We didn’t sign Bissouma….what a f*&* up. Without filling the DM or at least CM position, forget big things. We still have a chance is we get a decent DM/CM and a Forward, in case of a problem with Jesus. If we don’t deal with these issues NOW, then hopeful bubbles will get burst. Don’t f*&* the window up like the January window was f*&*&*& up. Life is based on reality and not hope.
Lol it sounds like your life is based on reality. Does that include having a glass half empty and FFP? Is not getting 5 new players and Saliba not enough for one window?
Ben white can do a job as DM and with tomi back fit that would make sense to play him there. Still time to bring in a player if needed but has to be exceptional rather than just another body.