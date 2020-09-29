Arsenal mistake called as Bernd Leno not ‘top-four’ quality

Tony Adams has slammed Arsenal’s decision to allow Emi Martinez leave this summer, claiming that Bernd Leno is not good enough for the top-four.

The Argentine shot-stopper came into the first-team in April after Leno suffered an injury against Brighton, and that kept him out of action for five months.

Despite Emi becoming a cult hero in guiding us to glory in the FA Cup and Community Shield, he found himself losing his first-team spot to the German on his return to action, and Adams claims that was wrong.

“Martinez was incredible in their cup run. He was absolutely sensational,” Adams told Astro SuperSport. “What Leno does struggle with, for me, is crosses.

“Arteta’s gone, ‘No, Leno is my number one, I like him’ and he’s put all his faith in him. But I don’t believe that he’s a top-four goalkeeper.

“Martinez, it was coincidence, everything fell into place for Arsenal in the cup competition last year, it was like it was

“This goalkeeper comes in – been at the club for 10 years and not played 10 games – and he stops everything! He was a man possessed, he was absolutely incredible.

“For me he was the number one… but Arteta’s the man and he’s chosen a different goalkeeper.”

Whilst Adams insists that Martinez should have been the number one, our fanbase voted Bernd Leno to be our second-best Player of the Year for last term, ahead of youngster Bukayo Saka, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the clear winner of the award.

The German was very much a key player for us in a torrid campaign, but that isn’t to say that Martinez hadn’t done enough to deserve keeping his spot in goal.

Are Arsenal already regretting their decision to choose Leno over Emi?

Patrick