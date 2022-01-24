Arsenal monitoring 20-year-old Serie A defensive midfielder

Calciomercato says Arsenal is monitoring Empoli star, Samuele Ricci as the 20-year-old continues to impress.

The Gunners remain one of the best clubs for youngsters to join, and their current team is filled with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Both players are the main men in Mikel Arteta’s squad and that should be enough to convince Ricci to make the move.

He is one of the many emerging young Italian talents and he might not stay at Empoli for long.

The defensive midfielder has already made 21 league appearances for his club this season and has a goal and an assist to his name so far.

He might not make the move to the Emirates this month, but Arsenal has pencilled him down as one of their transfer targets and we need to watch and see if they would act on their interest, eventually.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have done a good job to groom youngsters in recent seasons and that should be enough to convince Ricci to make the move.

Italian players traditionally hardly play outside their country. That would make it more difficult to convince Ricci to make the move to the Emirates.

However, if Mikel Arteta can convince him that there is a place for him on the team at the Emirates, he could join the club.

