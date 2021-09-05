Arsenal monitoring 90m euros striker and they could sell Aubameyang in January

Arsenal strengthened their squad in the January transfer window, but one position they didn’t bring in reinforcements for, was their attack.

It isn’t because they didn’t want to, but they couldn’t bring in new attackers without offloading their current options.

Todofichajes says they wanted to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the last transfer window but failed to do so.

The Gunners remain open to cashing in on their two senior strikers and one attacker who could move to London when they leave is Alexander Isak.

The report says Arsenal has had their eyes on the Swede for some time now as he emerges as one of Europe’s best strikers while playing for Real Sociedad.

He signed a new deal with his current club until 2026 and that agreement also increased his release clause to 90m euros.

That amount would scare several of his suitors, but the report claims that Arsenal isn’t and they have already told their Spanish counterparts that they have an interest in his signature.

If a club signs Aubameyang in the January transfer window, Isak could start life at the Emirates in the new year.

The Swede was in decent form at Euro 2020 and scored one goal as his country ended Spain’s unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers recently.