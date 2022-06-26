Arsenal monitoring Aston Villa youngster who is on fire at the U19 Euros

Arsenal is interested in signing Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, according to Talk Sport.

The 18-year-old got several minutes of first-team football at Villa Park last season as Steven Gerrard showed he is a part of his plans.

However, his current deal expires in 2023, and the Villans are struggling to get him on an extended contract.

This means they might be forced to cash in on him in this transfer window.

He is currently captaining the England under-19 team at the Euros, and he has scored two and provided two assists from three group games so far.

Arsenal has been even more impressed by his showing in the competition, and Villa fears the Gunners and his other suitors could pounce to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have regularly developed the best talents around the world, and a move for Chukwuemeka will not be a surprise.

Our reputation for giving chances to young players will help us get his attention, but we must convince him he will get more playing chances before he joins us.

