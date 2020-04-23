Arsenal monitoring Brazilian teenager as Everton’s bid is rejected

Reports from Brazil claim that Arsenal is one of the teams monitoring Brazilian teenager, Gabriel Veron, according to ESPN Brazil.

The youngster has attracted the attention of the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid after breaking into the first team at Palmeiras.

He has been watched by Arsenal’s scouts and the report claims that the Gunners are continuing to monitor him as they contemplate a summer move.

Veron had been on the verge of joining Everton after the Toffees submitted a quick bid for his signature. Palmeiras, however, rejected the offer as they hold out for a bigger sum.

The report further claims the Everton bid to be worth close to £14 million and that would represent a huge fee for a teenager, especially as the coronavirus pandemic continues to bite hard.

Arsenal has had some success in the Brazilian market recently. They signed Gabriel Martinelli in the summer and the 18-year-old has been an outstanding success in the Premier League.

They have also developed a reputation for developing youngsters into proper players, and Arteta will be keen to make Veron yet another star.

It is unclear if Arsenal has made him a top target for the next transfer window, but if an opportunity becomes available to sign him for a good price, the Gunners could make their move.