Arsenal monitoring exciting 20-year-old Norwegian talent

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in signing Molde midfielder Sivert Mannsverk as he catches the attention of European sides.

The Gunners are famed for developing football talents, which has made them one of the best places for many players who aspire to reach the top of world football.

The Norway national team captain, Martin Odegaard, already plays for Arsenal after they rescued him from a disappointing spell at Real Madrid and no doubt he will have an influence on the young man.

A report on Jeunes Footeux has now revealed they are monitoring Mannsverk as he develops his game back in his homeland.

They are not alone, with Manchester United also in the running for his signature, but the Gunners could beat them to win it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the best places any youngsters can go if they want to develop their career in the game.

Mannsverk would have heard of our success story in terms of talent management and it should persuade him to choose a move to Arsenal.

However, he will struggle to play because we have a good set of midfielders now and he is unlikely to bench the players he would meet at the club.

