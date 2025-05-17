Arsenal monitoring Flamengo fullback amid growing interest

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Flamengo right-back Wesley, with the club monitoring his progress and making enquiries ahead of a possible summer move. This is according to Coluna Do Fla, who also cited interest from Manchester United and several other European clubs. The Gunners may need to act swiftly, as Manchester City are said to be preparing a bid for the Brazilian defender.

The proposed bid, reportedly worth €35 million, is expected to fall short of Flamengo’s valuation of €45 million, leaving the door open for other interested parties to intervene. The report does note, however, that the player himself is said to favour a move to City.

Wesley’s profile offers something different at right-back

Wesley has been a regular starter for Flamengo since 2023, making over 100 appearances for the club in just two years. Known for his ability to contribute in attack and for his tenacious defending, the 21-year-old has quickly risen to prominence and attracted attention from top clubs. In addition to Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City, Inter Milan, Juventus and Barcelona are all reportedly keeping tabs on the player.

For Arsenal, this summer is expected to be a busy one, with reinforcements targeted across multiple areas. The right-back position could be among those under review. Signing a player of Wesley’s profile would add a different dimension, offering more natural width due to his dribbling and crossing ability. He is also viewed as a more traditional fullback, which is not currently a feature of Arsenal’s right-hand side.

Arsenal weighing pros and cons of potential move

There are, however, some potential drawbacks to the move. Concerns around Wesley’s height and physicality could work against him, particularly given Arsenal’s recent emphasis on strength and aerial presence. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will make a formal approach, especially with other priorities and existing depth at fullback.

Should the Gunners be targeting more traditional fullback profiles? Contributions are much appreciated below.

