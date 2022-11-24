Arsenal monitoring France World Cup star who could join for free

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The French midfielder is having a good season and has also started the World Cup in fine fashion.

He is the most experienced midfielder in the national team and is expected to help Les Bleus defend their WC crown.

In their first group game against Australia, he scored one and assisted another, which has seen more clubs become interested in him.

At Juve, he will become a free agent in the summer unless they meet his contract demands and hand him a new deal.

A report on Calciomercato reveals several clubs want to add him to their squad and one of them is Arsenal.

The report claims the Gunners will scout him further at this WC and hope to make an approach for him in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot is one of the best midfielders in Europe this season and the Frenchman will bring significant experience to Arsenal.

We have a solid midfield now, but you could argue that we will do better with another experienced head in the group.

Rabiot will be challenging to sign and we must be ready to offer him a lot of money to choose us over other clubs.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Jesus and Martinelli training with the Brilliant Brazilians in Qatar.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids