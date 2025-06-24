Arsenal monitoring Man United Winger situation as Fenerbahce lead race

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Jadon Sancho’s future, with the Manchester United winger attracting serious interest from multiple European clubs. According to CaughtOffside, Turkish side Fenerbahce have submitted a formal offer for the 25-year-old and are currently leading the race for his signature.

The Gunners are understood to have made an initial enquiry, but are yet to take things further. While not among the front-runners at this stage, Arsenal’s interest signals a willingness to explore alternative wide options, particularly with question marks still lingering over depth on both flanks.

Sancho’s stock still draws attention

Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea, where he made 41 appearances across all competitions and contributed 15 goal involvements. Although the Blues opted not to pursue a permanent deal, his performances were viewed as a marked improvement on the struggles he faced at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are now open to selling the former Borussia Dortmund star, with his role in Erik ten Hag’s plans looking increasingly limited. For Arsenal, the prospect of a cut-price deal could appeal, especially if primary targets in wide areas prove unattainable.

Arsenal are still in the market for a versatile winger and have assessed several profiles. While Sancho may not be a top-tier target, his technical quality, homegrown status, and ability to operate on both flanks give him a profile that fits Mikel Arteta’s system.

Mourinho and Fenerbahce pushing hard

Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho, are pulling out all the stops to land the England international. Mourinho has reportedly contacted the player directly, and the Turkish giants have tabled a lucrative wage offer, believed to be close to €10 million per year.

Napoli and Dortmund are also in the mix, and Sancho is said to be weighing up all options. A move to Turkey would guarantee playing time and a central role, but for a player still only 25, remaining in a top European league could be more appealing long-term.

Could Arsenal make a late play?

If Arsenal firm up their interest, they could provide Sancho with a compelling platform to relaunch his career. The Gunners’ participation in the Champions League, Arteta’s track record with young talents, and a high-tempo attacking setup might tick all the right boxes.

For now, Sancho remains undecided, but with other winger pursuits stalling, Arsenal may yet return to the table.

