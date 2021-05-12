Arsenal monitoring midfielder after Fulham’s relegation

Andre-Frank Anguissa has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal as the Gunners continue to rebuild their squad.

This has been a poor campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side as they face the prospect of not playing in Europe next season, a first for them in about 25 years.

The Gunners will add new players to their squad when the transfer window reopens and the Daily Mail says they want Anguissa.

The Cameroonian has been one of Fulham’s best players this season and their relegation from the Premier League means they will lose him to a top team.

The Gunners want another midfielder to partner Thomas Partey in a double defensive midfield and consider Anguissa capable of playing that role well.

Fulham wants to keep the bulk of their players as they target an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, they know that some of their stars will move to Premier League teams and they would be powerless to stop them from moving.

The report says they value him at £20m, a fee that would help them to rebuild their squad in England’s second division.

The Gunners aren’t the only team that wants his signature with the report also claiming that Aston Villa and Everton will compete with them to sign him.