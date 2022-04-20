Report – Arsenal monitoring young South American duo

Arsenal is continuing its policy of targeting young players and the latest to find himself on the Gunner’s radar is Club Libertad whizkid, Julio Enciso.

The 18-year-old Paraguayan is apparently being monitored by the Arsenal’s scouts according to Argentinian news outlet Cronica as cited by Sports Mole.

According to the report, Arsenal scout Everton Gushiken watched the teenager in his side’s 4-0 loss to Cerro Porteno at the weekend.

Enciso was not the only player being scouted in the game, the same report claims that Alexis Duarte of Cerro Porteno was also being monitored.

Just Arsenal says

As usual with these types of players, very little is known outside of statistics, reports and the occasional Youtube video, so whether these players are what Arsenal is looking for, is anyone’s guess.

In all fairness to Edu and the Arsenal scouts, they have done ok identifying young South American players but one has to question how much longer this rebuild is going to take if the emphasis is always on young players.

Arsenal need established experienced players adding to the squad, we cannot keep on relying on youngsters and while it is a good thing to keep recruiting talented kids, we really do need to spread the net far and wide if Arsenal is ever going to be competitive at the highest level once again.