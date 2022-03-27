Arsenal monitoring the Spanish youth team looking for the next top youngster to sign

Arsenal reportedly sent scouts to watch the Spain youth national team in their match against Austria recently.

The Gunners have had joy poaching young players from clubs in the European nation in the past.

The likes of Hector Bellerin and Cesc Fabregas joined the Gunners when they clocked 16 and went on to become Premier League players.

Mikel Arteta has shown the willingness to hand chances to any youngster that proves he is mature enough to manage the rigour of first-team football.

Spain keeps producing them and sometimes it pays to catch them when they are still very young.

Fichajes.net says several scouts attended the Spain under-19 match against their Austrian counterparts and one of the clubs represented there was Arsenal.

The Gunners will hope they can unearth the next top talent from the group and import them to England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At the under-19 level, players are still very raw and mouldable which is why clubs try to get them at that stage of their careers.

Some of them haven’t yet discovered their best positions and will do so if they move to Arsenal.

It remains unclear if the scouts found someone special, but this report shows that we could see an influx of Spanish players into our squad in the next couple of months.