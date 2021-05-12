Arsenal monitoring trio ahead of busy summer

Arsenal are believed to be interested in Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, Houssem Aouar and Joachim Anderson, according to The Telegraph.

Aouar’s interest is likely to be revived this summer, after his market value reportedly dropped significantly.

Dembele who is currently in the books of Spanish club Atletico Madrid, has found life difficult in Spain. Form and fitness issues have resulted in zero goal returns since his move in January.

Thus, Diego Simeone would be reluctant to make the 24-year-old stint permanent at Wanda Metropolitano next year.

That’s where Arsenal come in. The Gunners are likely to cash in on Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, who only have a year left on their current deals.

The North London outfit are believed to be making the biggest summer overhaul of their squad in decades, and thus would also like to bring in Dembele’s teammate at Lyon Joachim Anderson.

After Fulham’s relegation was confirmed late on Monday night, they will unlikely make a move for the Danish defender.

While Arsenal are believed to be keen on replacing David Luiz with a more experienced head like Anderson.

Dembele and Anderson are thought to be valued around £25 million each ahead of the summer. While, Houssem Aouar, who Arsenal repeatedly tried to purchase last summer, is available around the price tag of £30 million.

Those players coincidentally play in the positions Arsenal are looking to strengthen at in the upcoming show window.

Given their talent, a financial outlay of around £80 million for the trio is not huge with any stretch of imagination.

Yash Bisht