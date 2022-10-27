Arsenal monitoring two wingers ahead of a £25m raid

Arsenal could make some new additions to their squad in the January transfer window as they seek to remain at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners have several players on their radar and one position they would like to strengthen is their wing.

They have several players on their radar and will be keen to ensure these stars do not join other suitors.

Two names on their radar are Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk and Yeremy Pino of Villarreal, according to The Sun.

The report reveals Arsenal continues to monitor both players and a January move cannot be ruled out for either.

Both have an identical transfer value, with £25m reportedly enough to buy either.

Pino and Mudryk have shown they have what it takes to do well at the top of European football.

They are both young, which fits into the profile of players Arsenal has recently signed.

If we can get either into the squad in January, it will give us more options to play with for the rest of the term.

However, both players are young and will probably need more time in England before making the impact we expect from them.

