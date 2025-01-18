Odegaard after Fulham draw
Arsenal motivated to avenge the Aston Villa loss from last season

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Arsenal appeared destined for Premier League glory last season but suffered a significant setback when Aston Villa stunned them with a victory at the Emirates. That result effectively derailed the Gunners’ title hopes, leaving them to fall short on the final day of the campaign.

This weekend, Villa return to North London, giving Arsenal a chance to avenge last season’s painful defeat in front of their home fans. While the Gunners managed to secure victory in the reverse fixture earlier this term, that loss still lingers in the minds of the players, who are determined to set the record straight.

Martin Odegaard has made it clear that the team is still motivated by the disappointment of last year. Speaking to Arsenal Media, the captain said:

“Villa have been very strong for a few years now, and they are in the Champions League now, so they are growing as a team all the time. It’s another big test for us, but we beat them earlier this season and also we still have that feeling within us from last season when they beat us here. We want to put that right and show that we have learnt from that. We have to be ready for it and make sure we win it this time.”

Martin Odegaard

Aston Villa have cemented their status as one of the toughest teams to face in the Premier League. Their physicality and tactical discipline make them a formidable opponent, and Arsenal will need to be at their best to secure a win.

For Arsenal, this game is about more than just three points; it is a test of their ability to respond to setbacks and demonstrate growth. They must take control of the game early, maintain focus for 90 minutes, and show the maturity needed to close out matches against top-tier opposition.

Villa will not make it easy, but Arsenal cannot afford to let history repeat itself. If they are serious about competing for the title this season, these are the matches they must win—no excuses.

