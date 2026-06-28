Arsenal move closer to appointing Per Mertesacker’s academy successor

Earlier this year, we reported that Arsenal legend Per Mertesacker would be stepping down as the club’s Academy Manager after eight successful years in the role. Now, it appears the Gunners are edging closer to finding his successor.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have held talks with Strasbourg technical director Pascal De Maesschalck as the search for a new Academy Manager gathers pace.

The 52-year-old Belgian is understood to have emerged as one of the leading candidates to take over from Mertesacker, although the recruitment process is still ongoing.

A wealth of academy experience

De Maesschalck would arrive with an impressive pedigree in youth development.

He first joined Club Brugge’s youth department in 2007 before becoming the club’s Academy Manager in 2011, a position he held for a decade.

He then moved to Monaco in 2021, where he again oversaw the academy and played a role in the development of several highly-rated youngsters, including current Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Eliesse Ben Seghir, Maghnes Akliouche and Soungoutou Magassa, who now plays for West Ham United.

Since 2024, De Maesschalck has served as Strasbourg’s technical director within BlueCo’s multi-club model, helping the French side reach the UEFA Conference League semi-finals last season.

Big shoes to fill at Arsenal

Replacing Mertesacker will be no easy task.

The former Arsenal captain played a key role in overseeing one of the club’s most productive academy periods, with numerous Hale End graduates progressing into first-team football during his tenure.

Finding someone capable of maintaining that production line will be a priority for Arsenal, whose commitment to developing young talent has become one of the defining features of Mikel Arteta’s project.

If De Maesschalck is eventually appointed, his extensive background in academy football across Belgium, France and now potentially England suggests Arsenal believe they have identified someone capable of continuing that philosophy.

For now, however, the report states only that discussions have taken place, with no appointment yet confirmed.

Do you think Arsenal should continue looking externally for Per Mertesacker’s replacement, Gooners, or would you have preferred someone already within the club’s academy structure to step into the role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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