Arsenal move for Sporting defender gathers pace – Report

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their interest in Sporting CP defender Iván Fresneda, with fresh claims suggesting the Gunners are moving behind the scenes as they look to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s defensive options ahead of the new Premier League season. Robbie Lyle of AFTV discussed emerging reports today, even suggesting a deal could be completed by the end of next week if negotiations continue to progress.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by either club, the timing of the speculation is understandable. Arsenal are assessing their defensive depth following William Saliba’s injury, and adding another versatile defender could become an increasingly important part of Andrea Berta’s summer plans.

Arsenal’s long-standing interest

This is far from the first time Arsenal have been linked with the Spanish defender.

The Gunners were credited with an interest in Fresneda during his breakthrough spell at Real Valladolid before Sporting eventually won the race for his signature in 2023. That interest has never completely disappeared, and after an impressive campaign in Portugal, Arsenal now appear to be monitoring the situation once again.

Fresneda enjoyed a breakthrough season under Rui Borges after initially finding opportunities limited under Ruben Amorim. The tactical change to a more conventional full-back role allowed the Spaniard to showcase the qualities that first attracted Europe’s biggest clubs.

Strong defensively, quick across the ground and composed in possession, the 21-year-old developed into one of Sporting’s most reliable performers last season, making almost 40 appearances in all competitions.

Why Arsenal could make their move now

Although Fresneda is naturally a right-back rather than a central defender, his arrival would give Arteta greater flexibility across the back line.

Ben White has already shown he can play both centrally and on the right, while Jurrien Timber’s versatility has become one of Arsenal’s greatest assets. Adding another high-quality full-back would allow Arteta to reshuffle his defensive unit whenever injuries or fixture congestion demand it.

That flexibility could prove invaluable during the opening months of the campaign.

Sporting are understandably under little pressure to sell. Fresneda is reportedly protected by a release clause worth around €80 million (£69 million), although release clauses are often inserted as protection rather than an indication of a player’s true market value. Any Arsenal move would almost certainly involve negotiations rather than triggering the clause outright.

One to watch

Arsenal’s interest itself makes sense given the club’s previous admiration for Fresneda and Arsenal’s desire to maintain elite competition throughout the squad. Whether those discussions develop into a formal offer remains to be seen, but if the latest reports prove accurate, this could become one of the stories to watch over the coming days.

With the new season fast approaching, it would certainly not be a surprise if Berta continues to strengthen Arsenal’s defensive options before the transfer window closes.

Do you think Fresneda would be a smart addition to Arteta’s squad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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