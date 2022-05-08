Arsenal move four clear of fifth spot with convincing win over Leeds

Arsenal were ahead for almost the entire 90 minutes today as we beat Leeds United by the 2-1 scoreline to build a four-point gap between ourselves and Spurs.
The Gunners hit the ground running thanks to Eddie Nketiah’s instinctiveness, running down the goalkeeper to pounce on his mistake as he tried to switch the ball from his right boot to his left.
That man Nketiah was at it once again to make it two just moments later. He picked up the ball in the final third before playing it back to the midfield in space, the ball was then played out to Gabi Martinelli down the left who moved to run past the opposing back line, before teeing up our young striker by the penalty spot to neatly tuck it away with a first-time effort.
Things went from bad-to-worse when Luke Ayling was later red-carded for a shocking two-footed slide tackle on Martinelli on the far left, with his studs up on the follow through, and Raphinha was then lucky to stay on the pitch after his over-the-top objections saw him pick up the caution.
Nketiah nearly completed his hat-trick when the ball was whipped in low at speed by Martin Odegaard, but it wasn’t to be, and we went into the break with a two-goal lead, a one-man advantage, and knowing that we had denied our opponents even a single shot on target.
With so much at stake, there was no need to be taking any huge risks, and we certainly didn’t look to be taking any in the next half. Gabi Martinelli was our main outlet down the left as he continued to keep our rivals on their toes, while we kept looking to unlock Odegaard through the middle so he could make some magic happen.
We were unable to add a third however, and we got a little warning when Diego Llorente pulled one back with their first effort on goal, which came by way of their first corner of the game also, giving his side 25 minutes on the clock to go in search of the equaliser.
While they may have grown in a little confidence on the ball, they weren’t able to put much pressure on our goal however, and we saw out the rest of the match for the 2-1 win.
We now have a four-point lead over Tottenham going into the North London Derby on Thursday, where a win will now see us cement ourselves into the top-four.
Patrick
Nketiah was obviously the MOTM. I’d gladly take Raphinha, Phillips, Firpo, Bamford, Harrison and James as our Champions League squad rotation players next season
Bielsa was seriously overachieving at Leeds. They haven’t even got any proper goalscorer. That man has got some potential to be one of the best in the world. I know its about Arsenal but I dont like it when coaches arent given their due.
Bielsa wasn’t successful at Lille, Lazio, Marseille and Leeds. I think his approaches are obsolete, similar to Mourinho
Raphinha, Rodrigo, James, Harrison and Bamford are decent shooters, but Leeds have big problems in the back. Their GK is erratic as well
I know nothing about the others but to me he was successful with Leeds and since he was able to do well with them in a tough league like the EPL it suggests to me he has something. I watched one video where Pep years back said something along the lines of Bielsa being the best coach. His Leeds team had great pressing and cutting edge. When I look at his style it would be devastating with quality because they usually played teams off the park but get caught out due to lack of individual quality.
I remember Guardiola said that, unfortunately Bielsa’s system seems more suited to highly technical and tricky players. His Leeds were also too “green”, unlike our team who’re starting to master the “dark arts”
I think that green part is just Bielsa. Out of all the small clubs I loved whtching them play most and I hope to see him again in the EPL coaching a better club. With him I’m super confident they dont get relegated but their new coach has good potential too so all isnt lost.
Taking so much players from a relegated threaten side is like madness. Maybe Philips, but that’s it.
I heard Phillips could cost just around 30 M, since his contract will expire in 2024
A steal!
@ GAI, i dont rate Phillips highly. Also, he does not have the height.
I would rather go for Ruben Neves and Bissouma. we need stamina, aggression in midfield.
I reckon Neves to be a playmaker like Xhaka, whereas Phillips and Bissouma can play as pure DM
Bissouma might look slightly better than Phillips, but Phillips will gel with our British players faster and Phillips seems to be a more likeable character
Bamford is very underrated. I think with a change of scenery and a confidence boost he can be a great addition to any team.
Bamford could be our plan-B center forward and Phillips will make our British spine stronger
for our offensive addition.
Just 2 players are needed.
Gabriel Jesus and Serge Gnarby.
40m pounds will get Gabriel Jesus. He was worked with Arteta before. He knows how wants to play.
Also, he can play on the wings. Has won many trophies.
Gnarby is a gooner all thru. We can bring him back home.
A top player to have on the flanks also.
4 additions are needed to the squad
1. Gabriel Jesus
2. Gnarby
3. Ruben Navas/Bissouma
4. A tall, strong full back who can play as both RB and FB
I like Jesus’ skills, but I think Gnabry will only thrive with a highly stable team. Gnabry didn’t play that good in Bundesliga, before moving to Bayern Muenchen
Bamford is an injury wreck, would rather we keep Eddie and go for someone else, but for me Eddie knows he is not going to be first choice at Arsenal once we replace Lacazette.
Yes, our medical team should check Bamford thoroughly, if Arsenal are really interested. We’ve got Tierney and Partey who can’t finish a season without getting long-term injuries
The only positive is the three points. Leeds exposed arsenal players lackadaisical approach to important games. How can a team not take advantage of 2 goals and one man down and win convincingly. If they play Spurs the way they did today, they will loose and miss the opportunity of getting CL spot. The coaching crew should work on their sense of urgency and killing games off when opportunity present itself.
Let’s face it. Our last three matches is not too friendly. If we loose to Spurs on Thursday, goal difference may determine who goes.
Get the points and get the goals. Congratulations all the same.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 mom … no one deserved mom …3 points from an awful display is all I can say about that … ball still in our court but if we play like that in final 3 games then we will not finish in top 4 …
LOL have you seen spurs play, okay sometimes and rubbish sometimes. Same as Chelsea and yet we have won more games than them🤔. What showed today is that we are in desperate need of a world class forward…….
We stopped taking risk after leading by two goals, but we completely dominated the game. Our great ball possession would likely frustate Spuds, so I’m not worried too much about the NLD
Nketiah fully deserved the MOTM title, as he worked his socks off to press
Elneny was the unsung hero with 97.5% pass completion rate and he’s been a revelation since he became a regular starter. With him as our main anchor, we have now won four games on the trot!
@RW1
RealTalk. We were naive af. Had no real tactics or plan on how to break down a 10 man side…IJS
what a nerve wrecking 25 minutes after that llorente goal
i don’t fancy arsenal chances in thursday game against spurs if they play like this
@Eric
REALTALK…
Convincing?
That was a hard watch with 10 men Leeds and 2 goals up
It wasn’t a bad game. It’s game management. We didn’t over do it, we got the win, we didn’t have any players that maybe missing and we are ready to go against Tottenham.
You call that game management?
Disgusting performance! 3 points is all that matters.
Play like that on Thursday and we’ll get hammered. Day of judgement on Thursday. We need at least a point!
Think you will find its spurs that need at least a point.
I’m fuming right now. I got my stuff ready to watch the match and fell into a deep sleep. I woke up after I had a dream in which I was being told Nketiah had scored and thus I caught only a part of the 2nd half. Kudos to the boys and Arteta. From the little I watched we lacked the final passes to unlock Leeds but the total attempts tell me we wee dominant so it is what it is Also Bielsa was overachieving at Leeds and used to dominate small teams a big club. He has now left the club and they are battling relegation.
I’m finally agreeing with you on Nketiah, I know he has always been a 18 yard box striker, but it seems he has improved his overall play. Martineli needs to sort his decision making, odegard as usual was everywhere but he was not at his best today, Ramsdale is starting to feel like he owns the number 1 jersey, he needs strong competition next season. All in all good win.
Nketiah has already done this at youth level. The difference is he hadn’t started many matches at top level but was already written off. From the little I watched Mart and Ode were doing well but they need to take far more risks. Ode is very important and will need to step up even more. Yh Ramsdale still be having them haywire moments. It seems to me that is just him and he always seems excited in goal which also has its impacts. On to the next one I guess.
I am never disappointed by a win and especially a win that keeps us in the top4.
We were so on top in the first half, I felt there should have been more goals. Was it complacency in the second half? Another goal will come attitude? Never a good idea.
Leeds had to eventually make a go of it and it made for a tense finish. I am relieved that Everton beat Leicester who have had a miserable season in the league. If Everton have avoided the drop before the last game of the season then I will be a little happier if we need to get something out of that game to finish in a CL place.
Typical Sue P, First to the point post so far – and about US rather than Leeds, as who cares about them? Not I – and as ever a sensible and thinking post
I was personally keeping an eye on Evertons score all through our match, as your final comments truth was so vital to us.
Some on here never think ahead- they do not seem capable, some of them.
But you do and I do too and I so much appreciate thinking posts from astute Gooners, such as you.
God save us if this comes to the last day with Everton and arsenal needing wins
2 Gun down,
Hmmm. i dont want this possibility. we must secure top 4 before that game.
We have to win on Thursday.
New castle away is also a tough one
Absolute vital win, Nervy at the end but we got there. 4points clear of 5th, 1point behind 3rd & North London Derby Thursday evening where we can cement our place in the Champions League on their turf. No better ammunition to end it all at the Toilet Bowl.
Nketiah showed why he deserves to be here challenging for that no9 spot with the new striker brought in once Laca leaves for his last big pay day and sell Pepe or use him in a swap deal scenario as we will never recoup a 3rd of what we paid for him. Tomi was also super at make shift LB.
I am absolutely delighted today. Well done Arsenal.
Naïve that’s all I have for Arteta’s team
Pepe is absolutely useless.
Sorry but no need trying to make any excuse for him or say he needs a run of games. No he needs to continue his run of being benched.
He brings absolutely nothing to our game and team contribution.
If you’re a fringe player, when you get opportunities like these, you show something to convince the manager you need more.
When Laca was out with Covid and Nketiah got his opportunity. He showed he could bring something and would offer more if given a run of games. That’s why he’s still a starter RN.
Tomiyasu was good today as the LB. I guess that’s Arteta experimenting ahead of the Spurs game since Tavares can be a basket most of the time.
Well 3 points, but very disappointing end product.
Very very disappointing, we wasted too many goalscoring opportunities, and I wonder if we’ll ever be a ruthless team in front of goal.
The game on Thursday is all to die for.
Let the boys know, we can’t look ahead and think we have Newcastle and Everton. (Who’s to say we’ll win those two games?)
So the full squad better see the NLD as the champions league final, because if we win on Thursday, then the remaining two games can Fok off, winning on Thursday seals UCL qualification.
No point in saying we can afford to lose, no we can’t afford to lose on Thursday.
EDDIE,you are dead right about pepe. it is such a pity to see such a player actually struggle, he has no idea on how to get involved in a game.he looks like an overgrown schoolkid who is clearly out of his depths.terrible pity because i thought he really would light us up down the right wing, but instead, he is a liability. at this point, i would gladly give him away for free, free up another huge salary and rid ourselves of another highly negative player.
So so so lucky to get that win after a sloppy laclustre second half. The way we play really worries me and our attitude sometimes is S**T. Odergaard and xhaka lazily stupidly trying to nutmeg people instead of getting on with the job. 3 grateful points but we were very lucky not concede right at the death. A different mindset needed for Thursday and it should be treated now like a cup final.
Hardly a convincing win and we still have another relegation threatened team to play at the Emirates. My biggest fear though is the game against Newcastle.
Why can’t we do things the easy way? My poor heart and fingernails!!
Chuffed for Eddie; a brace against his former teams – the Chavs and now Leeds – he’s on top form right now.. wonder what will happen with him?!
Man, I need to go and calm down and prepare myself for Thursday night (gulp).. COYG
Yes Sue.
we will get a win or a draw against Spurs on thursday.
Arsenal must play in the champions league next season.
Martineli needs to compose himself in front of the post. I don’t have too many complains. Good win
Good win today. We got the first two goals in the match and didn’t look bothered for large spells into the match. Leeds gave it there all after scoring and knowing they were a man down it was a hard fought to even steal a point. Good win and Nketiah was good for his two goals and Martinelli although didn’t score was a complete handful for Leeds today. Next Tottenham, and even a draw would be a good result. COYG
Yes, a nervy finish. But credit to Leeds who really competed to the end. It shows teams fighting for the drop are going to be hard playing against.
But arsenal too must improve on killing a game off
Should have been done and dusted ten minutes after halftime but all that really matters is the three points.
Well done to the boys and bring on Thursday night. Keep on grinding them out.
We absolutely bossed that game, unfortunately we thought we had won when they had their player sent off. I reckon we would of won by more goals if they hadn’t had a player sent off…but who gives a toss, we won. Bring on the next match..💪
This Arsenal team seem to turn up in big games. I would not write us off for Thursday. We can upset Tottenham. If we do that. It’s game over and chasing 3rd place.
Wasn’t convincing at all. A stupid keeper error handed us the advantage and after some nice interchanges and Eddies 2nd we were helped out by some pure madness.
But plenty of opportunities squandered to score more goals as you never k ow it could come down to it and the spuds are in front on that score.
We need to play 10 times better than that on Thursday or we will be seeing the 3 points go to the white and blue side of north London. And NOBODY wants to see that!;)
Who would have thought we will be in this position after those three loses at the start of the season then recently to the three teams we lost before defeating chelsea, manu and West ham….
We are unpredictable this season but arsenal turn up well against a decent team. Remember north London Derby isn’t about the most inform team. Derby could swing anywhere. I hope we defeat spurs and clinch champs league place before playing the inform Newcastle and Everton fighting for their lives (they won today). Come on you gunners…. don’t bottle this at the dying stage of the season please.
It was a very vital 3 points to move 4points clear the closest and major rival. But this win was far from convincing.
As soon as the red card came, I knew it wasn’t going to do anything in Arsenal’s favor in terms of goals difference, but at least it reduced the excessive pressure from Leeds.
Of course it’s always difficult going against teams fighting a relegation battle, but Arsenal has this habit of doing things the hard way. I’m just happy they secured that vital 3 points at the end of the day.
So much negativity.
Win the next match and qualify for the Champions League. It is as simple as that, Spurs would love to be in that position, but they are not.