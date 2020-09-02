Arsenal move on to ‘discussions’ over €60m-rated midfielder

Having finally confirmed yesterday that Gabriel Magalhaes is now an Arsenal player, and while we are expecting Dani Ceballos to return to London any day now for another season-long loan, it would appear that the Gunners have now turned their attentions to the Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

David Ornstein followed up last night’s Tweet about Hector Bellerin’s possible move to PSG with some more inside information about Arsenal’s transfer dealings, including telling us that we are in discussions with Lyon over Aouar…

This would likely see Maitland-Niles stay & be 1st choice RWB, Soares back-up. Arsenal interest in Partey remains + discussions taking place over Aouar. Ceballos returning to London in coming days – hearing #RMFC will waive loan fee in exchange for #AFC paying full wage this time https://t.co/83xYC4KzFF — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2020

With the season opener less than two weeks away, it would appear that Arteta is keen to get all his targets in as quickly as possible, which is something us Arsenal fans are definitely not accustomed to! And by all accounts Aouar will be another excellent signing.

Although his team Lyon only finished 7th in Ligue 1 last season, he was an integral part of the reasons why Lyon made it to the Champions League semi final, before losing to the all-conquering Bayern Munich. Obviously the big sticking point will be the price that Lyon demand, and the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said this while speaking to Lee Gunner’s podcast about the possible transfer to Arsenal: “If we speak about Aouar, it will be €60m-€70m, so it will be so difficult to take Aouar.

“The Arsenal board is in love with Aouar, Mikel Arteta is in love with Aouar, so for sure they will try [to sign him].”

Well, it looks like we are in the process of trying, if Mr Ornstein is correct. Fingers crossed!

If we can get him and Thomas Partey, this could end up as one of our best transfer windows ever…