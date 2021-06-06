Arsenal move on to Ruben Neves after missing out on Buendia

Arsenal target Wolves’ Rúben Neves after Buendia disappointment

According to The Times, Arsenal have begun the work to sign midfielder Rúben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portuguese international has been transfer listed by the club’s Chinese owners, who look to refresh the current squad under new manager Bruno Lage.

The Gunners are on the lookout for fresh midfielders in their rank, as they try to add more bodies to a position which has looked short in numbers.

After the end of the summer, Arsenal may find themselves with even lesser players in the central defensive position, as Granit Xhaka looks likely to leave, with Italian club Roma heavily linked.

Dani Ceballos’ loan is also not going to be extended and thus adding a Premier League proven player makes sense.

The Athletic reported last month that a fee of around £35m would be enough to convince The Wanderers to sanction a sale.

Many supporters have reservations about Neves. But there are a lot of positives to take from the player.

Some Arsenal faithful have an image of the 24-year-old being less athletic. But that is clearly not true.

Before anyone writes off Ruben Neves for not being athletic enough or not covering more ground than Xhaka consider this: Here is the EPL 20/21 heat maps for Xhaka (left) and Neves (right). To me, it is very clear which of the two covers more of the pitch. pic.twitter.com/PiuB3LXHVn — The Gooner Talk (@TheGoonerTalkTv) June 6, 2021

Although Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma might be considered a better option, his involvement in AFCON in January complicates matter.

It is still to be seen whether the North London outfit will launch a bid for the coveted Wolves star or not.

If he does end up joining Arsenal, supporting him would be better than slaughtering him.

Yash Bisht