Arsenal move to help Gabriel Jesus World Cup chances

It’s time for Jesus to become his country’s hero

You know what’s the harsh reality that majority of Arsenal fans are happy to overlook after Gabriel Jesus’ signing?

That he wouldn’t have joined their club, if he had continued a perfect trajectory, ever since Manchester City beat off serious competition for him to bring him to England in 2016.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid were seriously interested in him, even so that then Barca director flew to Brazil and even asked Neymar to convince the youngster to make a move to Catalunya.

After scoring 95 goals and assisting 46 times for the current English champions, I won’t say he’s on a bad run.

A starting place in the World Cup might have prompted Jesus to join Arsenal

I'm not sure exactly how or where this adds context on Raphinha (maybe it doesn't add any!) but Brazil have Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus available for the wide forward positions- Raphinha starts every time currently. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) June 29, 2022

But given that he has not reached the level people expected him to, I am certain it would be one thing that will be bothering him, especially the fact that he has still not solidified his position in the Brazil national team.

Playing on the wing in the upcoming World Cup seems unlikely for the former City man because Brazil boast one of the best wingers line-ups in the world.

Names such as Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Antony, Rodrygo, Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison and even Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli will all be fighting for the wing position.

Jesus getting his blessings from the god himself

🗣R9: "Gabriel Jesus for me is the best possible Center Forward in Brazil right now and I can see him go on and become the world’s best Center Forward in a few years."🇧🇷#Arsenal pic.twitter.com/gkfZKc2ALq — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) July 1, 2022

Thus, a place there seems unlikely. I’m sure Edu and Mikel Arteta would have brought this subject.

There only seems one gap in the current crop of Brazil. And luckily it is the center forward position. Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha have all called the central attacking role their own.

But only for a brief time. All of them have been swapped and changed. If Jesus hits the ground running at Arsenal, he might have the best chance to spearhead his country in the most prestigious stage.

And maybe that’s why this marriage between the Gunners and a hungry Brazilian has huge chances of working out.

Yash Bisht

