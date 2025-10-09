Arsenal move to secure Ødegaard’s future as Bayern and PSG circle

Arsenal skipper Martin Ødegaard has developed into one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, which is why it isn’t a surprise that he is being linked to some of the biggest clubs in the world. The Norwegian international is currently having a season to forget in terms of fitness, as he is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an MCL injury against West Ham. His previous issues this season have also included shoulder injuries against Leeds and Nottingham Forest. Regardless of his injury struggles, Ødegaard remains a key man in Mikel Arteta’s side. This was perfectly illustrated by his recent performances against Newcastle and Olympiacos prior to his knee injury.

Bayern and PSG monitoring Ødegaard

According to Fichajes, two European giants, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in signing the playmaker. Both clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation, but Arsenal are said to be adamant that they will keep hold of their captain. The same report claims that the Gunners are already planning to hand Ødegaard a new contract to fend off any outside interest.

New contract on the horizon

With the Norwegian’s current deal running until 2028, the club reportedly aims to offer improved wages and clauses that reflect his growing leadership role within the squad. Crucially, the player’s representatives are already in negotiations with the club regarding these potential adjustments. This aligns with the recent extensions handed to Leandro Trossard and David Raya, which also included improved terms to reflect their importance to the side.

Despite the reported interest from Bayern and PSG, it seems unlikely that Ødegaard will be leaving anytime soon. Even after a dip in form last season, he remains one of the most important figures in Arteta’s project. His recent displays before injury were a timely reminder of his immense quality and influence, showing that he will once again play a crucial role in Arsenal’s title push when he returns to full fitness.

What are your thoughts, Gooners? Should Arsenal move quickly to tie down our captain on improved terms?

Benjamin Kenneth

