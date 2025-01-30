Arsenal move to Women’s FA Cup 5th round, with 5-0 win over Bristol City & a brace from Mead!

Arsenal Women secured a resounding 5-0 victory against Bristol City in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth round at Meadow Park on Wednesday evening. Our Gunners’ dominant performance propelled them into the fifth round of the competition, where they will face London City Lionesses. The team played in white, in support of Arsenal’s No More Red campaign.

Arsenal Women will face London City Lionesses in the Fifth Round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup at Mangata Pay UK Stadium Meadow Park, Borehamwood on Sunday, 9th February with kick off at 2pm. Arsenal’s ticketing information.

Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring early, tapping in a cross from Beth Mead within 3 mimutes of kick-off. Frida Maanum doubled the lead shortly after, capitalizing on a goalkeeping error by the Bristol City keeper, Jackie Burns. Blackstenius then showcased her skill, curling in a third goal from the edge of the area.

Beth Mead added two more goals to complete the rout. Her first came from a well-placed header off Mariona Caldentey’s cross, while her second was a powerful shot from the right wing that found the roof of the net. Meado was voted Player of the Match by Arsenal fans!

The match saw Arsenal manager Renée Slegers make seven changes to the lineup, with Lotte Wubben-Moy captaining the side. Young talent, 18 year old Katie Reid, impressed at right-back, demonstrating both recovery pace and composure on the ball.

In the second half, Arsenal continued to dominate possession and create chances. Frida Maanum hit the crossbar twice with thunderous efforts. The Gunners made several substitutions, including moving Laia Codina into midfield which was a surprise.

The most notable moment of the second half was the return of Amanda Ilestedt. The defender made her first appearance in almost a year, having given birth in September. Ilestedt’s return was met with a warm reception from the Arsenal fans in attendance at Meadow Park.

This convincing win sets Arsenal up well for their upcoming tough test in the league when they will play away to Manchester City Women on Sunday. Kick-off: 12:00PM UK. Watch live on Sky Sports.

Did you enjoy the game Gooners? And how nervous are you feeling about Sunday?

