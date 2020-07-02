Arsenal move touted for wantaway World Cup winner

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Antoine Griezmann this summer, with a potential swap deal being mooted.

The Express states that Barcelona are interested in signing both Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the coming window, and tips them to use Griezmann as a bargaining chip.

The French international was key in firing his side to the World Cup only two years ago, and at 29 years-old should be playing in the peak of his career, but his time at the Nou Camp just hasn’t worked out that way.

Griezmann has only eight league goals so far this term, and looks set to finish with his lowest goalscoring tally since 2012, and he is believed to be ready to quit the club this summer.

The forward was brought on as a 90th minute substitute against Atletico Madrid, despite the game being level from 17 minutes into the second half, and his side ended up walking away with just the one point, and manager Quique Setien clearly didn’t see him as the player who could have made the difference in the tie.

Setien refused to apologise for overlooking the Frenchman for the crucial fixture, which has now handed Real Madrid the advantage in the battle for the La Liga title.

“I understand it’s tough for Griezmann to come on when so little time left,” he told ESPN after the match.

“I will speak with him tomorrow, I won’t say sorry because [it’s about] decisions.

“But I understand he may feel bad and I feel bad for him because he’s a great person and professional.”

Griezmann’s relationship with the manager is clearly not the best currently, but would he be suited by the Premier League? Should Arsenal jump at the chance to sign him this summer?

Patrick