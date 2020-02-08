Arsenal must avoid a “sticky situation” with Aubameyang declares former Gunner

Arsenal has to decide on the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as soon as possible, according to Kevin Campbell.

The Gunners are on the verge of losing their captain on a free after next season unless they succeed in signing him on a to a new long term deal.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from the Emirates as he continues to impress. However, he has maintained his commitments to the Gunners but not beyond his current contract.

Barcelona was linked with a move for the former Borussia Dortmund man earlier in the year but Arsenal was adamant that they won’t listen to offers for his signature.

The interest from Barcelona has cooled off, but it appears that Aubameyang wants to run down his contract and leave the Emirates for free.

Campbell is of the view that the Gunners have to make a decision and not wait for the player to force them into accepting a decision.

Speaking on AFTV via the Evening Standard, Campbell said: “My thoughts are Arsenal can’t afford to be in a difficult situation, sticky situation, having a player run his contract down anymore.

“I think it’s got to be put on the table to Aubameyang and I’m sure, if they’re in their right mind, they’ve been negotiating.

“So it’s going to come to the summer, it’s going to come to a head in the summer. If Aubameyang isn’t going to sign, they’re going to have to sell him.

“They’re going to have to get something for him in order to replace him. I think that’s the key.

“We can’t afford to lose his goals but a different solution probably has to come about. And this is where a lot of the trust in [Mikel] Arteta is going to come into play.

“I think either way, if he’s going to run his contract down, he’s going to have to be sold.”

This will become a distraction if it is not resolved soon, we have seen what this sort of situation does at other clubs, Tottenham with Christian Eriksen for example, that has to be avoided at all costs.