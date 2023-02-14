Arsenal must battle to break the insulting Man City City streak against Arsenal – No excuses

Of Arsenal’s Emirates Crunch Game! by Godfrey

Who says Man City must win?? Where was it cast in stone? To hell with this media hyped dark prediction. Piers Morgan and his wobbly belief system must not even be listened to.

Against City, it’s Arteta’s defining moment and his team’s rite of passage to football maturity.

No excuses, no amount of words will compensate for the insult of Pep’s continued bossing of Arsenal teams…. 13 – 0 win record.

It is the ultimate test of Arsenal’s pedigree.

They must man up, buckle up to fight for the right to be taken seriously, not mere tip-tappy boys happy to be young and exciting, but dyed in the wool no holds barred team that gives no quarter and countenances no incompetence!

See, Arteta and his lads must be gladiators, to train, eat, fight, bite, sleep, dream and deliver a thunderous end to the long running insulting City streak against Arsenal! City is a bully for weak minded teams that suck on their passing. Nonsensical teams have put City to the gutters by manly play e.g. Teams like Madrid, Liverpool and Spurs.

This is no time for self pity, it’s a must do or die! It is the defining moment for Arteta as coach, it’s the exam to earn his pips as a bonafide big game tactical specialist. It is the time he forces his beak out of Pep’s feel-good shadow and crash into the pantheon of greats. Liverpool did it, Spurs did it with no refereeing clumsiness.

To the lions in the gunner’s ranks, this is the victory to define them. They must blood their footballing easiness with ruthless efficiency. Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli must be creative and relentlessly fearless, Xhaka and Partey must be brutally fast and decisive , Nketiah, and Trossard must be faster, stronger, sharper and brutal in one on one battles, Saliba, Gabriel and White must exercise cold hearted discipline to kill off City’s passes.

False praises of ‘they tried’ must be contemptuously rejected outright!

Arsenal must end City’s humiliating entitlement mentality. Pep believes the title is his and Arsenal are flukers. They must bury Pep’s disrespect clothed in pretentious patronising praises!

The gunners must fight or take flight as Premier league gladiators.

Arsenal must crave and battle for the wall of glory. No alternative!

Godfrey

