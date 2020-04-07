Arsenal must be asking Kieran Tierney about former teammate reckons Charlie Nicholas

Charlie Nicholas has talked about the relationship that Arsenal target Odsonne Edouard and Kieran Tierney enjoyed when they both played for Celtic.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the French striker as he continues to bang in the goals for Neil Lennon’s side.

He has been touted to become the replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who looks set to leave the Emirates in the summer.

Aubameyang has one season left on his current Arsenal contract and the Gunners are struggling to tie him down to a new deal.

He has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Inter Milan and Edouard has become a target for Arsenal to replace him.

Nicholas, writing for Sky Sports, insisted that the Frenchman wasn’t the replacement for Aubameyang he, however, talked about the relationship between Tierney and Edouard had at Celtic Park which could be replicated at the Emirates.

He wrote: “If Arsenal are genuinely interested in Edouard, it would be a crazy scenario if Mikel Arteta and his staff were not questioning Tierney about the player’s qualities. When Tierney’s fit, he’s very much an attacking full-back. He could see Edouard’s movement, and he could drill balls into his feet.

“He got quite a lot of assists for Edouard during his time at Celtic, knows the quality of the player and he’s improved this season.

“Would he be brought in based on the link-up working before? No, that would not be the case because we have yet to really see Tierney for any significant period of time due to injuries. But they would certainly be asking him about his character and what gets him motivated.”