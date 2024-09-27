Why Arsenal must be cautious of Jamie Vardy on Saturday against Leicester City

Arsenal must be cautious of Jamie Vardy on Saturday against Leicester City

On Saturday Arsenal will resume Premier League action versus Leicester City in hope of piping Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Gunners would’ve come off the back of an EFL League Cup Third-Round 5-1 demolition of League One Bolton Wander’s played on Wednesday night.

Steve Coopers Foxes gained Premier league promotion at first attempt lifting last season’s 2023/24 Championship title.

Leicester City currently sit 15th in the Premier League table without a win in their opening five games since returning to the big time. They’ve collected three points securing three draws.

In their opening match they held arch rivals Spurs to a 1-1 deadlock, rescuing a crucial point late on to diminish Tottenham’s hopes of victory impressively. This has been their standout game of the season so far…

The man who jumped up with the equaliser was main talisman Jamie Vardy, a name we all recognise regardless of which football club we support!

Jamie Vardy is the Midlands side all-time top scorer with 192 strikes where he’s averaged 0.41 goals a match since being signed in 2012. He was awarded Premier League Player of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year during the 2015/16 season. During that same Premier League winning campaign he scored in 11 consecutive Premier League matches, destroying Ruud Van Nistlerooy’s tally. At the end of the 2019/20 season he was handed the Premier League’s Golden Boot with 23 strikes.

He’s currently Leicester’s top striker still going strong at the age of 37 with two goals in five Premier League games this season with the highest goal conversion in the league of 67%. This must not be underestimated!

Vardy has been a threat to Arsenal in the past, especially during the 2015/16 season where alone he scored against us three times on both occasions, before The Foxes clinched an unprecedented Premier League title.

He’s still got it in the bag and last season he was City’s top scorer in the Championship with 18 goals in 35 matches, almost one goal every two games.

Vardy might’ve not scored the last time we played Leicester City during the 2022/23 Premier League season when we caught a 1-0 victory at The King Power Stadium. But who’s to say he won’t strike again against the Gunners?

Liam Harding

