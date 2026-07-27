Arsenal must be ready if Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr talks collapse – Opinion

Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius Junior is genuine, but any potential move remains dependent on developments at Real Madrid, according to a detailed update from Sky Sports.

The Brazilian superstar has entered the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, with negotiations over an extension still yet to produce an agreement. That uncertainty has naturally attracted interest from elsewhere, with Arsenal among the clubs closely monitoring the situation.

While reports of the Gunners’ interest broke a couple of days ago, the latest update suggests there is still considerable distance between admiration and any formal pursuit.

Arsenal waiting to see how Real Madrid situation unfolds

The report states that Arsenal’s interest is real, although it remains at an early stage and is heavily dependent on whether Vinicius and Real Madrid can resolve their contract impasse.

There have been no club-to-club talks at this stage, and no indication that Arsenal are preparing an imminent bid.

The Premier League champions are believed to be exploring elite attacking options despite already signing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge this summer following Leandro Trossard’s departure. Questions also remain over Gabriel Martinelli’s long-term future, making another forward addition a possibility before the transfer window closes.

However, finances remain the biggest obstacle.

Although Vinicius has just one year remaining on his contract, his current salary is believed to be significantly higher than Arsenal’s existing wage structure. Reports suggest he earns the equivalent of around £450,000 to £500,000 per week before UK tax considerations, comfortably above Bukayo Saka’s reported earnings.

Even if Real Madrid were prepared to negotiate, Arsenal would almost certainly need to make the Brazilian their highest-paid player by some distance.

Real Madrid still expected to keep their Galactico

Despite the growing speculation, all signs still point towards Vinicius remaining in Spain.

The report explains that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez remains personally involved in negotiations, while new manager Jose Mourinho is also keen to retain one of the club’s biggest stars.

Fresh discussions between the player’s representatives and Real Madrid are expected this week, with Arsenal understood to be monitoring those talks closely rather than actively pursuing a transfer at this stage.

Interestingly, Real Madrid’s move for highly-rated teenager Yan Diomande is not thought to be connected to Vinicius’ future. Instead, the Spanish giants reportedly see room for both players within their long-term attacking plans.

For Arsenal, patience appears to be the sensible approach.

Should contract negotiations collapse completely, the situation could change rapidly. Until then, the Gunners are simply keeping a close eye on developments rather than preparing a concrete move.

It remains an exciting story for Arsenal supporters, particularly given Vinicius’ status as one of world football’s elite attacking talents. Yet, for now, the evidence suggests Real Madrid remain confident of securing a new agreement.

The coming days could therefore prove decisive. If a new contract is agreed, Arsenal will almost certainly turn their attention elsewhere. If negotiations fail, however, one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer could suddenly gather real momentum.

Would you break Arsenal’s wage structure to sign Vinicius Jr, or should the club continue building within its existing financial model?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

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