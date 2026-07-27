Arsenal must be ready if Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr talks collapse – Opinion

Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius Junior is genuine, but any potential move remains dependent on developments at Real Madrid, according to a detailed update from Sky Sports.
The Brazilian superstar has entered the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, with negotiations over an extension still yet to produce an agreement. That uncertainty has naturally attracted interest from elsewhere, with Arsenal among the clubs closely monitoring the situation.
While reports of the Gunners’ interest broke a couple of days ago, the latest update suggests there is still considerable distance between admiration and any formal pursuit.
Arsenal waiting to see how Real Madrid situation unfolds
The report states that Arsenal’s interest is real, although it remains at an early stage and is heavily dependent on whether Vinicius and Real Madrid can resolve their contract impasse.
There have been no club-to-club talks at this stage, and no indication that Arsenal are preparing an imminent bid.
The Premier League champions are believed to be exploring elite attacking options despite already signing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge this summer following Leandro Trossard’s departure. Questions also remain over Gabriel Martinelli’s long-term future, making another forward addition a possibility before the transfer window closes.
However, finances remain the biggest obstacle.
Although Vinicius has just one year remaining on his contract, his current salary is believed to be significantly higher than Arsenal’s existing wage structure. Reports suggest he earns the equivalent of around £450,000 to £500,000 per week before UK tax considerations, comfortably above Bukayo Saka’s reported earnings.
Even if Real Madrid were prepared to negotiate, Arsenal would almost certainly need to make the Brazilian their highest-paid player by some distance.
Real Madrid still expected to keep their Galactico
Despite the growing speculation, all signs still point towards Vinicius remaining in Spain.
The report explains that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez remains personally involved in negotiations, while new manager Jose Mourinho is also keen to retain one of the club’s biggest stars.
Fresh discussions between the player’s representatives and Real Madrid are expected this week, with Arsenal understood to be monitoring those talks closely rather than actively pursuing a transfer at this stage.
Interestingly, Real Madrid’s move for highly-rated teenager Yan Diomande is not thought to be connected to Vinicius’ future. Instead, the Spanish giants reportedly see room for both players within their long-term attacking plans.
For Arsenal, patience appears to be the sensible approach.
Should contract negotiations collapse completely, the situation could change rapidly. Until then, the Gunners are simply keeping a close eye on developments rather than preparing a concrete move.
It remains an exciting story for Arsenal supporters, particularly given Vinicius’ status as one of world football’s elite attacking talents. Yet, for now, the evidence suggests Real Madrid remain confident of securing a new agreement.
The coming days could therefore prove decisive. If a new contract is agreed, Arsenal will almost certainly turn their attention elsewhere. If negotiations fail, however, one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer could suddenly gather real momentum.
Would you break Arsenal’s wage structure to sign Vinicius Jr, or should the club continue building within its existing financial model?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
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It would be an excellent signing that would instill fear in the hearts of our opponents and spell out winners intent. However, I’m worried about the dressing room reaction and unity by the time he comes
I don’t think Arsenal will pay him around £500k per week before tax, unless Real Madrid are willing to let him go under £50m
We’ve still got Martinelli who’s just a bit less skilled than the Galactico and Tzolis who was very productive last season, so I believe Arsenal won’t push too hard for Vinicius Jr
They should’ve focused on getting a new RB since Timber/ White are prone to injuries and a new CB to replace the injured Saliba
£500k per week gross is increasingly conceivable these days for a proper superstar player. Haaland is on £525k, Mo Salah was on 400k.
Would we do it though? Doubtful, since it could trap us into a salary inflation cycle, and we only extricated ourselves from that same problem a few years ago.
Sorry Vinicius Jr demanded around £500k net, which is around £850k gross per week according to Sky Sports
they wouldn’t need to guys
Wouldn’t need to do what Dan? Arsenal haven’t made the official bid yet
Arsenal wouldn’t literally pay him 500-000 they would give him say 350-000- 400-000 and let him keep his image rights
for the record ….I think he won’t join us this summer
I see… Yeah I believe he just uses Arsenal to get a better contract from Real Madrid, which would hopefully let us get Diomande
yeah mate I fear he’s gone to Madrid ?
all but done
@Gai I agree with you absolutely. My worry is that Matinelli last two season hasn’t gain back his form. We need to prioritize signing BrunoG Rice could experience burn out next season he has played many games. Signing a RB and CB, Saliba injury would take months.
No pressure on ViniciusJr, there are other good wingers if our scouts do their work well. Though we need a “maque signing.”
Deal,but there is also camavinga, I wish we can add him in that champions team. He can thrive under mikel arteta, there is an opportunity to get him cheaply.he is young, come on camavinga!!!!!
The problem with Camavinga and Tchouameni is they arent technically brilliant. We need our new midfielder to be be technically better than Rice. Rice moves back to 6 and the new midfielder battles Skelly for the left 8. Even if it costs us 80 90 million we wont find a better fit than Bruno G. I feel Bruno would also help unlock whoever is playing ten by freeing them up for there defensive duties. Or if we do get Vini it would allow Saka and Vini to focus on attacking as the defensive side would be covered by Bruno, Rice and the ten and Havertz would also drop deeper to help defend. Similar to how Liverpool ran riot with Mane and Salah
I think people are getting too caught up with the wages. Player profiles like Vinicius are goldmines for clubs. Image rights, shirt sales, everything non-football related for a certain player can be very lucrative for clubs.
If someone like Vinicius would earn 500k at Arsenal compared that to Gabriel Jesus at 250k, Jesus still is the more expensive one with his current contribution and image.
Really, so why are so many clubs in such huge debts? Even a club like Arsenal that is considered to be relatively financially responsible has huge debts and has depended on the ownership to operate effectively, bring in players and put them on ever increasing wages.
That’s exactly mate what they will do
If they let him keep most ( if not all ) of his image rights ( he has 50 percent in Spain ) that would make up the money he wants , meaning Arsenal could pay him approx 350-000 – 400-000
Think it’s more unlikely for the reason that deep down both him and Madrid want to find a compromise
The headline is contradicted in the article. Talks are not taking place, and probably never will.
Correct Jax, if talks between Vini’s crew and RM collapse, only then will talks possibly take place with Arsenal. Seems like, if anything, we are just monitoring the situation for now.
That said, I am quite certain he will remain at RM, but you just never know.
This Vini news has been a bit of a rollercoaster for me.
When Ornstein initially dropped the bomb, I was super excited, I would think most people were.
Then with all the talk about his attitude, I started to think it’s probably not a great idea, this will rock the boat too much.
But now I am coming around to it. What is it we want to achieve? Do we want to be the best in Europe? If so, we will have to manage big ego’s at some point. I’ve done a bit of research myself, and it seems the biggest issue is his emotions sometimes get the better of him on the pitch (which I understand given what he’s been through). Let’s look at Dembele for example, he had his disciplinary issues at Borussia and at Barca. He’s now at PSG and, besides him being dropped once in 2024 (which happened to be against us) for disciplinary issues, he’s being managed well.
We are in a position now where we can attract high class talent and I think we should take advantage of it.
As said it is a bit of a rollercoaster for me so my opinion may change by tomorrow!
That’s if all this even comes to fruition though of course. I honestly think his first choice would be to resolve his RM contract issue.
When I woke up I expected top news heralding the transfer of Vini to Arsenal in consideration of the the possible transfer circulated by trusted outlets over the weekends. It rather is back to square one even making us ready for its fiasco.
Although I have commented on this subject on more than one occasion, I take the reported interest with a pinch of salt really. But it’s given us on the JA page something to talk about I suppose.😂
Can you DEREK tell us the next JA talking point with regard to fantasy transfers?
Amba,
I do hear that Arsenal are in contact with Mbappe’s agent next week.
And Haaland’s the week after. 😂🤣
and gooners will tell us they wouldn’t take either lol
The DEREK don’t forget we the Gooners are CHAMPIONS of England and remain so for at least 2 seasons. Should we be ridiculed to such a level? Expect a couple of marquee signings before the weekend. COYG!!!