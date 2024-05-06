Arsenal must beat five competitors to sign Brazilian prodigy

Estêvão Willian is the latest Brazilian jewel turning the heads of top European clubs as he continues to shine for Palmeiras.

The Brazilian club groomed Gabriel Jesus and Endrick and is now home to Willian, who has been brilliant for their youth team, earning his promotion to the senior side.

His impressive performances for the Brazil youth teams have made him a target for some of the world’s best clubs.

Arsenal wants to add him to their squad when he becomes old enough to travel and play in Europe.

The Gunners are looking to sort out the deal behind the scenes as they consider him a talented prospect to sign.

However, Goal Brasil reveals that Mikel Arteta’s side is not the only club showing interest in his signature. He is being scouted by the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid as well.

These are the biggest clubs on the continent, and they will do all they can to beat Mikel Arteta’s side to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have worked hard to sign some top talents in the past and can win the race for Willian.

The Brazilian players and officials working for us should convince him that moving to the Emirates might be a good thing.

