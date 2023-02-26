Arsenal must beat two big six teams to sign Spanish attacker

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in Marco Asensio, but they now face competition from two other Premier League rivals for his signature.

The Spanish attacker seems to be on his way out of Real Madrid, having failed to agree on a new deal with the Whites.

As one of the accomplished attackers in European football, Asensio is spoilt for choice and a report on Football Insider reveals Arsenal faces competition from Tottenham and Manchester United for the 27-year-old Spaniard.

The three clubs have watched the former Mallorca man and believe he can make a difference to their squads.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio is one of the most exciting attackers in European football now and it is a surprise that he is not getting what he wants at Madrid.

However, their loss could be our gain and we should quickly do what it takes to get the deal sorted, especially if we win the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta has become an attractive manager that most players want to work with, so he might succeed in convincing Asensio to swap Madrid for North London.

This does not mean adding him to our group would be straight-forward, so we must prepare for a major battle for his signature.

