Arsenal must buy a new Defensive Midfielder to allow Declan Rice to roam free

Declan Rice had a fantastic maiden season at the Emirates Stadium. For his success, Arsenal’s decision-makers ended up looking like geniuses, as they agreed to pay £105 million for his swoop.

That being said, there’s an element of surprise about Rice that must have impressed most gunners. It’s evident that Arsenal brought in the Englishman to bolster their defensive midfield.

Because of his brilliance at West Ham, most Gooners probably saw him as Arsenal’s future No. 6. On the outside, football fans were wondering why Arsenal would spend so much money on a player who wasn’t expected to make a big impact on their offence (usually, high transfer fees are reserved for strikers). Regardless, Mikel Arteta saw something special in Rice and took a £105 million chance on him, and we’re happy he did.

Rice, one of the best defensive midfielders, joined Arsenal and underwent a transformation. He quickly became a formidable force in the attack, showcasing his impressive ball-carrying skills, technical skills, athleticism, precise passing, and knack for delivering accurate corners.

Surprisingly, his introduction to the team instantly bolstered Arsenal’s offensive capabilities. All of a sudden, Mikel Arteta decided to give him more freedom in midfield, playing Jorginho as the 6, so that he could make a bigger impact on the team.

There’s talk that Arsenal might be bringing in a really talented midfielder this summer. This could potentially change the dynamics of Arteta’s midfield. The Spaniard might have to make a decision about Rice’s position, whether he sees him as a defensive midfielder or if he’ll keep using him as a box-to-box midfielder.

A lot of Gooners really liked seeing Declan Rice unleashed and would be thrilled if he could keep playing in that free role. I’m willing to bet that’s the direction Arteta would go in. If he chooses not to take that route, it will come as a surprise to many. Recent Champions League statistics suggest that allowing the former Hammer to roam freely would enhance his impact on the team.

Among the 47 players who attempted 20 or more dribbles in the recently concluded UEFA Champions League that Real Madrid won, Declan Rice stood out with the highest success rate. He successfully completed 76.2% of his dribbles. This demonstrates the Englishman’s brilliance in manoeuvring past defences and maintaining possession of the ball under pressure.

Of the 47 players to attempt 20+ dribbles, Declan Rice had the best success rate (76.2%) in the #UCL this season. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/AfyU6wWqSE — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 2, 2024

Imagine if Arsenal managed to sign a top No. 6 player like Guimaraes or Zubimendi, and they played alongside Rice and Odegaard. The potential for this team to create chances would be absolutely terrifying.

By the way, in 38 league games, Rice managed to score seven goals and provide nine assists. Let’s hope he can improve even more on these numbers in the upcoming season as a permanent attacking midfielder. (a la Lampard?).

Jack Anderson

