Arsenal must challenge rivals in pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder this summer

Liverpool are one of several clubs exploring a potential move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze ahead of the summer transfer window.

The England international has a £70 million release clause, and CaughtOffside understands that Palace would require the full amount to be paid for any deal to go through.

Arsenal monitoring Eze situation as midfield creativity remains key

Although nothing has been decided regarding Eze’s future, he is expected to receive several attractive offers in the coming weeks. Liverpool are long-standing admirers, though they have yet to make any contact over a possible transfer. At present, interest from Tottenham and Nottingham Forest appears to be the most advanced.

Spurs are believed to be exploring staggered payment options, as they are unlikely to afford the full release clause upfront. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are preparing a bid in the hope of luring Eze with the promise of UEFA Champions League football next season.

According to Just Arsenal sources Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have all registered interest in the 26-year-old.

Eze’s style fits Arsenal, and North London should be his next step

Arsenal’s interest in Eze is not new. The club were among the first to spot his potential, having previously enrolled him in their youth setup. Eze was with Arsenal until the age of 13, when he was released alongside several others.

Eze has been a standout performer for Crystal Palace, with his flair and vision making him one of the most entertaining attacking midfielders in the Premier League. His winning goal in Palace’s surprise FA Cup final victory over Manchester City at the weekend only strengthened his case for a summer move.

From an Arsenal perspective, Eze’s profile aligns well with Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach. With creativity needed to support the likes of Martin Ødegaard and to provide additional attacking threat from midfield, Eze would be a natural fit. He is comfortable on the ball, technically gifted, and possesses the intelligence to operate in tight spaces, qualities that would suit Arsenal’s high-possession style.

Arsenal have shown ambition in recent transfer windows, and missing out on a player of Eze’s calibre to a direct rival could be costly. While other clubs are circling, there is every reason for the Gunners to position themselves as a serious contender should a deal become viable.

With several big-name clubs likely to compete for his signature, it may come down to who acts first. Arsenal should ensure they are in that conversation, especially with the added incentive of building a squad ready to win major honours next season.

