Arsenal must convince youngster’s family before taking him to England

Arsenal is keeping a close eye on River Plate youngster Ian Subiabre as the Gunners look to win the race for his signature amid growing interest from top clubs. The teenager has been making waves in Argentina, where he has started to break into the senior team after impressing at youth level.

River Plate has one of the most respected youth academies in South America, and Subiabre is among the latest talents to emerge from their ranks. Despite his limited experience at senior level, the 18-year-old winger is already attracting scouts from across Europe, many of whom are eager to see what makes him such a promising prospect.

Arsenal, known for developing young talents under Mikel Arteta, have reportedly received glowing reports on Subiabre’s progress. The club sees him as a long-term investment, and his style of play could make him a good fit for the Premier League in the future. However, signing him will not be straightforward.

River Plate would prefer to hold onto the youngster for a few more years to allow him to continue his development in a familiar environment. The club believes that rushing his move to Europe could disrupt his progress and are doing their part to convince the player and his camp to remain patient.

According to a report from Soy del Millo, Subiabre’s family also appears to be on board with River Plate’s plans, and they are in no rush to push for a transfer. While Arsenal remains keen, this stance presents a significant hurdle. Any move will likely depend on the Gunners’ ability to demonstrate that a switch to London would be the best next step in Subiabre’s career.

While a transfer might not be imminent, Arsenal would be wise to continue tracking the winger closely. Talents like Subiabre are highly sought-after, and being prepared to make a move when the time is right could be crucial. For now, patience will be key as the player continues to grow in Argentina, and Arsenal will need to stay alert to any shifts in his situation.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…