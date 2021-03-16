Arsenal must do their utmost to hang on to Odegaard

Odegaard deal MUST be made permanent! by Shenel

I know it is early days but if we do not do all we can in our power to keep Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis then I don’t know what is wrong with this club!

Two goals in two games, two big games, nonetheless, seriously shows what a talent he is at only 22 years of age, although he does have a lot more to prove but he is on the right road no doubt!

He is clearly not scared of the stage, scoring against Olympiakos to give us one of three away goals and then finding the back of the net in his first ever North London derby. We can only hope Arteta and the board do all they can to persuade him to stay permanently, although I would hope that Odegaard makes the decision easier by opting to stay on because he has grown to love the club.

There is no doubt he is a class player and has the talent to be one of the best, but let’s not run before we can walk.

As we got happy about Ceballos in his first loan spell, his second loan spell hasn’t exactly filled us with much positivity that he will perform week in week out.

So for now all I can say is two goals in the space of three days for Odegaard, including one against Spurs in the North London derby, is not a bad stat or record to have to your name, but he needs to start as he means to go on. He needs to continue this fine form and even goal scoring form if he can, because I for one think he could really be a big player for the future, one that can fit right in and help get us on the road to where we deserve to be.

Gooners what do you make of Martin Odergaard so far? Do you think he has the potential to be a permanent and intelligent signing for our beloved club or is he going to be another Ceballos?

Shenel Osman