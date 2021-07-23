Arsenal must do this one thing before they can sign Tammy Abraham

Arsenal is keen to land Tammy Abraham, but the Gunners will have to offload some of their current players to complete the transfer.
Abraham has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.
He was a favourite of their previous boss, Frank Lampard, but Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud moved ahead of him in the second half of last season.
Despite the departure of Giroud to Milan, there will still be no space for him at Stamford Bridge with the Blues targeting a new striker.
The Athletic says Arsenal are favourites to add him to their squad and he is even a childhood Gunner who idolised Thierry Henry.
However, they will have to sell before they can add him to their squad this summer.
Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette have been identified as two players who could leave the club.
Both strikers have entered the last year of their current deals at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta knows he has to offload them before he can sign Abraham.
Arsenal has given a new deal to Nketiah, but he wants his future to be clarified before he signs it.
It seems the Gunners will sell Lacazette or allow him to leave for nothing next summer, rather than offer him a new contract.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
AFC – rename it to Arsenal (Flops of Chelsea).Sack Edu and Mikel before more damage is done to the club. Ramsdale 30million? Ben White 50million and Saliba booted out? When we need a CDM and striker? Patson Daka gone for 23million and we want Tammy who will cost nothing less than 40million? Nuno signed when Kolasinac is there and not sold? Some 8million wasted there? Booted out Guendozi and hired some unknown Lokonga for 17million? We should count ourselves lucky if we finish 10th as we slipped from top 2 to top 4 to top 6 to top 8, hopefully not top 10, all due to wrong signings.
I don’t even know if Arteta and Edu have decided to milk the club dry by trying to sign average players at high prices while other clubs get quality players at a reduced price.
It seems like we never learn. Always going for Unfancied / reject from other Top clubs.
How many rejects from Chelsea, United etc have ever worked out for us as compared to not?
We have always called for big money signings but we seem to always end up spending massively on average / okay players.
Laca
Ozil
Pepe
white
Partey
Etc
It’s not totally our fault as the market is so inflated but our transfer business has been a disaster for the last 8 or so seasons. Ridiculous wages on top of that.
@Goonster
Ozick was never average or okay…His form might have dipped. But he was World Class…Get out of your feelings dude. ✌🏾
*Ozil…
Give the signings a chance to play everyone wanted TP NOW HE’S CRAP Just let them play and after 10 or so games then judge them