Arsenal must do this one thing before they can sign Tammy Abraham

Arsenal is keen to land Tammy Abraham, but the Gunners will have to offload some of their current players to complete the transfer.

Abraham has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

He was a favourite of their previous boss, Frank Lampard, but Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud moved ahead of him in the second half of last season.

Despite the departure of Giroud to Milan, there will still be no space for him at Stamford Bridge with the Blues targeting a new striker.

The Athletic says Arsenal are favourites to add him to their squad and he is even a childhood Gunner who idolised Thierry Henry.

However, they will have to sell before they can add him to their squad this summer.

Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette have been identified as two players who could leave the club.

Both strikers have entered the last year of their current deals at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta knows he has to offload them before he can sign Abraham.

Arsenal has given a new deal to Nketiah, but he wants his future to be clarified before he signs it.

It seems the Gunners will sell Lacazette or allow him to leave for nothing next summer, rather than offer him a new contract.