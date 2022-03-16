Arsenal must fight to the death against Liverpool – without getting sent off…

Arsenal will prove if they are ready to fight it with the big boys!

We normally have a week to enjoy the most recent victory, but for the first time in a few weeks we have three games in a week. And this will test our team’s character and strength.

Which is something we will have to get used to if we end up back in the Champions League next season.

After sweeping aside an unthreatening Leicester City side 2-0 on the weekend, one of our toughest tests in recent weeks is just around the corner.

And having faced them three times already this season, barring matchday one in the Premier League, our two Carabao Cup games were as close as could be, where we came away from Anfield with a 0-0 draw and we lost at The Emirates 2-0, and both games we were down to 10 men. Not that that is an excuse though..

There is no doubt if we had 11 men on the pitch at the end of both of those cup games, the result could have been different, yet that is how the cookie crumbles, and we will get a good insight into whether things have changed and whether players have learnt from their mistakes tomorrow.

As long as we show the same steel and fight as we did against Manchester City in our last-minute 2-1 loss at home, we should be confident that barring a complete demise and a sending off, we can come away with at least a point if not three.

Liverpool are title contenders and already have one trophy to their name this season. They are also in three competitions still and will not want to slip up against us after City dropped points against Crystal Palace in their 0-0 draw last night.

But we also have an aim, and we should not let this one go without a fight.

We will need the 12th man as much as ever against Liverpool, and as long as we do not lose and are not cheated out of a win, than a draw or a win will of course be a good result, especially after our 4-0 mauling in the game at Anfield earlier in the season!

We have good momentum and it would be a shame to lose it now!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arsenal v Liverpool. – Arteta in confident mood ahead of Liverpool clash..