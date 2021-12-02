Arsenal must find a buyer for Nketiah in January

Hello Gooners. Hope you are having a nice time? There is this disturbing news on the internet about Eddie Nketiah rejecting Arsenal’s new contract offer. Sky Sports is reporting that Nketiah was ready to see out his contract and leave Arsenal as a free player in the summer, as he is unimpressed with what Arsenal are offering. If this is true, then Arsenal needs to make hay while the sun shines, and try all they can to get a buyer for him in January. Nketiah has spent a lot of time at the club, to be allowed to leave on a free.

It is very understandable why Eddie wishes to leave the club, and it isn’t for financial reasons. I mean, no ambitious player will be comfortable just warming the bench in games! Apart from the money in the game, every player wants to play regularly and achieve things in their career. When the opportunities to achieve all these are missing In a football club, then it Is only natural that a player leaves such club for another club, with the hope of a better career path. So Nketiah is not doing something wrong by wishing to leave Arsenal.

So now that negotiations between Arsenal and Nketiah seems to have hit a deadlock, Arsenal should be looking at a plan B. And that plan B will be to sell him for a fee in January, instead of losing him for free in the summer. Arsenal have invested a lot in his development, let them reap their reward on him.

Another reason why Arsenal should sell him in January, is so that they can quickly sort out his replacement, who will be needed between January and February next year, when Aubameyang and Pepe would have gone to represent their countries in the Africa Nations cup. Unless they are able to convince Nketiah that he is still needed at the club, then they should be ready to let him go as soon as possible, so as to create space for players who wish to play for the club, or for a new striker.

Nketiah’s wages too will go a long way in paying the wage of any new player, which may be less than what Nketiah earns currently at Arsenal.

We are Arsenal and proud.