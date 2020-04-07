Arsenal must find a partner for William Saliba claims former Gunner

Kevin Campbell has become the latest former Arsenal star who has backed William Saliba to become an instant hit at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal signed Saliba for £27 million in the summer and the Gunners allowed him to continue his development by spending this campaign on loan in France with his former club Saint Etienne.

He has continued to develop well and helped his team reach the French Cup final this season.

He has been backed by the likes of Bacary Sagna and Mikael Silvestre to succeed as soon as he gets back from his loan spell and Campbell has now joined them with his opinion.

The former Gunner, who played for Arsenal in the early 90s, claims that Saliba is an astute signing even though Arsenal were accused of overpaying for him when they got the deal over the line.

Campbell said as quoted by the Sun: “We made a very astute signing last year which many gave the club stick for: Saliba.

“At least we’ve got a centre half, a big, strong, quick, centre half who is going to go straight into that side. He has to.

“Do we need another one? Yes we probably do. Will we get one? Who knows?

“If we can get Saliba in and bed him in nicely then at least the defence is a lot younger and is a lot stronger.”

Saliba is one player that Arsenal fans are looking forward to seeing when next season starts and if a new defence partner is added to his signing, the Gunners could have one of the best defences next season.