Arsenal must finish above Spurs – if only to annoy Jamie O’Hara

There are still a few Arsenal fans that don’t mind a bit of TalkSport now and again, but one thing I am certain is that there are very few Gooners that like the ex-Tottenham pundit Jamie O’Hara, who never has a good word to say about the Arsenal.
So, of course, when Gabby Agbonlahor asked O’Hara at the weekend who would win the bragging rights this season between Spurs and Arsenal, Jamie had no doubt in his mind. “Spurs will finish above Arsenal,” O’Hara said emphatically.
And then came the sting from Agbonlahor…
“I’ll make a bet with you,” he said. “The bet is, if Spurs finish above Arsenal I have to wear a Leeds United shirt for at least five shows.”
“If Arsenal finish above Spurs, you have to wear an Arsenal shirt for five shows,” Agbonlahor added.
But O’Hara diddn’t back down, despite the fat he will be humiliated if he has to wear and Arsenal shirt, and he said: “I’m happy to take the bet right now, because we’re going to finish above Arsenal.”
So this will give an extra frisson to the season, and us Gooners will enjoy it even more at the end of the season, especially as we watch the Gunners pulling away from Tottenham at the top of the table.
I’m looking forward to a nice and early St. Totteringhams Day this season!
Sam P
We should concentrate on gettin our job done. Forget about whoever…IJS
I bet Spuds will lose many away games after World Cup, because of their CL participation
Funny thing is, the only reason he’s so bitter about us is as he never graduated from our academy.
Bitterness suits him!
Not sure it is really going to be that important. For me Spurs are looking stronger than Chelsea this season, I could be proved wrong of course. But it’s possible that finishing above Chelsea may be more important than finishing above Spurs as that may be fourth place. Whether you finish third or fourth you get into the champions league.
Why will lose lots of away games? Last year you had 2 games in hand and still failed to nail 4th but this year we have added more power to the team so how can YOU predict that
I sadly occasionally have to listen to O’Hara. He is clearly not the brightest bulb in the Chandelier. Lets face it Arsenal have many bright intelligent superstar supporters….the imposters from N17 have O’Hara and just about nobody else known to anybody else. Tottenham Zzzzzzpurs.
Spuds will be tough to top again this year ,they’ve added well to an already frightening attcking line up not to sure on their defensive side but in conte they have a top manager ,only bonus for us is that they play CL and probably won’t be able to rest their top players unless they go out early in the competition whereas we can rotate more because of our opponents compared to theirs .
Worry for me is that the players signed only Jesus is a nailed on starter .
Turner – EL competition only
Marquinhos-back up
Zinchenko- rotation in first team
Vieria – have t seen him even play so cannot comment and was signed Injured .
Is that enough without adding before the end of the window ?I don’t think so ,seems to me we will be short once again .