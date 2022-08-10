Arsenal must finish above Spurs – if only to annoy Jamie O’Hara

There are still a few Arsenal fans that don’t mind a bit of TalkSport now and again, but one thing I am certain is that there are very few Gooners that like the ex-Tottenham pundit Jamie O’Hara, who never has a good word to say about the Arsenal.

So, of course, when Gabby Agbonlahor asked O’Hara at the weekend who would win the bragging rights this season between Spurs and Arsenal, Jamie had no doubt in his mind. “Spurs will finish above Arsenal,” O’Hara said emphatically.

And then came the sting from Agbonlahor…

“I’ll make a bet with you,” he said. “The bet is, if Spurs finish above Arsenal I have to wear a Leeds United shirt for at least five shows.”

“If Arsenal finish above Spurs, you have to wear an Arsenal shirt for five shows,” Agbonlahor added.

But O’Hara diddn’t back down, despite the fat he will be humiliated if he has to wear and Arsenal shirt, and he said: “I’m happy to take the bet right now, because we’re going to finish above Arsenal.”

So this will give an extra frisson to the season, and us Gooners will enjoy it even more at the end of the season, especially as we watch the Gunners pulling away from Tottenham at the top of the table.

I’m looking forward to a nice and early St. Totteringhams Day this season!



Sam P

——————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

A happy Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids