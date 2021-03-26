Arsenal must get a new top keeper to challenge Leno this summer

A new goalkeeper MUST be a key buy in summer!

If we are to make a real title challenge next season, then there are a few areas where improvements are a must and one of the main ones is in goal.

For me Leno is not the man to take us forward for mounting a title challenge and I have tried to give him the benefit of the doubt but too many times he has let me down. I know a lot of fans like him and I have nothing against him, he is human, he is going to make mistakes, but when you play for a top club like Arsenal, you need to have a strong goalkeeper and strong backup and I feel that we don’t have any of those.

More often than not Leno is at the front of all defensive issues that leads to costly mistakes and conceding goals. This for us is just unacceptable. We know our defence will make mistakes, that is a given, but if we had a top quality, strong goalkeeper in between the sticks that can control things then maybe the fans and the defenders in themselves will feel less nervous and anxious when playing in front of the goalie.

I do believe we can mount a title challenge next season, only if we get rid of the stupid mistakes we constantly make, start games much better, taking control from the off and get rid or train up Leno. Because with him as our number one I think we will struggle again next season.

Now if we could get Martinez back, that would be amazing, but we know that we don’t live in a dream world and so that is very very unlikely.

As there are not really any top goalkeepers out there that can be classed as available, and seeing as all of the top goalkeepers are cemented in European teams, it is unlikely we will get them at Arsenal.

Runarsson has not come through for us either and in all fairness to him he hasn’t been given a chance to, and we only have Mat Ryan on loan so we don’t know what Arteta thinks of him. So I guess we will be stuck with Leno for a while to come and if he wants to be number one and be remembered for the right reasons, he needs to buck his ideas up and show us that he can emulate Manuel Neuer or as close to him as possible. So he can really make a name for himself at Arsenal in a positive way.

Gooners, who would you like to see come in and rival Leno?

Shenel Osman