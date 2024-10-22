Arsenal must get back to winning ways against Shakhtar tonight

Arsenal have a habit of dropping points immediately after a loss so we must be on our toes against Shakhtar.

The Gunners are heading into the third round of UCL fixtures off the back of a loss to Bournemouth at the weekend and will therefore be hoping to use Shakhtar to get back to winning ways ahead of the game against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

After that stinging loss, we would’ve loved to have more time to lick our wounds but the fixture schedule says otherwise in what will be a busy season ahead. We missed the opportunity to stay close to the top two.

Today we have a chance to not make that same mistake in the Champions League. The Gunners are five places off the automatic qualification spots for the round of 16, and even though it’s still early days in the campaign, winning and staying close to those spots are imperative to avoid the extra games that the qualification play-offs will bring.

With that said, beating Shakhtar Donetsk will be a must, not only for our confidence but for the UCL campaign as well. However we must be on our toes due to our tendency of dropping points after a loss in the last year or so. Indeed since we beat City one nil last year, each loss we’ve had after an unbeaten sequence has led to dropped points in the following game, barring only the Porto game away from home last season, where we followed that up with a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle at the Emirates.

We tend to let a loss get a dent in our confidence in the following game for a while now, so Arsenal should be mindful of that and just do what needs to be done for us to get the win. Any UCL game is a difficult fixture, but these are the sort of games we need to be winning consistently if we hope to potentially win this competition soon!!

Score predictions, gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

