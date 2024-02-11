Arsenal must get revenge on West Ham today and keep on celebrating

According to Chris Sutton, Arsenal will overcome West Ham and have the ideal response to the Hammers’ 2-0 reversal last year. On December 28th, West Ham defeated Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, with Thomas Soucek and former Gunner Konstantin Movrapanos scoring.

That loss dealt a blow to Arsenal’s title hopes, allowing Liverpool to establish an advantage in the title battle. Surprisingly, Arsenal lost 2-1 to Fulham shortly after that loss. These two losses widened the gap between the Gunners and Liverpool, who were at the top of the table.

Fortunately, following the Fulham game, the Gunners appear to have regained their form; they defeated Crystal Palace 5-0, Nottingham Forest 2-1, and Liverpool 3-1 last weekend.

This superb performance has the Gunners firmly back in the title fight, with only two points separating them from top-of-the-table Liverpool. To maintain their current position in the title battle, Arsenal must win games, which is why they just must beat the Hammers this weekend. Chris Sutton believes they will win 2-0 at the London Stadium against the Moyes-led team.

On the BBC, the Premier League pundit suggests that the Gunners were unlucky the last time they met West Ham, but that will not be the case this time around. This time, he believes Arsenal will find a way, will employ their threat in set pieces, and will be driven to stay in the title fight by picking up three points against their London rivals.

Speaking to BBC Sports, Chris Sutton said: “West Ham beat Arsenal at the Emirates at the end of December, when the Gunners huffed and puffed but just could not score.

“The Hammers will have exactly the same approach at home, looking to sit in and counter, and using their threat at set-pieces too. This time, though, I think Arsenal will find a way through — and carry on their celebrations.

“Mikel Arteta’s side will have a point to prove after what happened last time, but their motivation here is more about the fact they have just put themselves in the thick of the title race, and they cannot afford to slip up.”

I am happy to watch Arsenal get revenge, extend their winning run, enjoy some more celebrations, and keep pace with their title rivals.

COYG!

Daniel O

