Arsenal must go all out for this €20m goal machine this summer

Arsenal want Salzburg’s goal machine by Yash Bisht

According to various reports, Arsenal will hope to land RB Salzburg’s topscorer Patson Daka in the upcoming summer.

However, the Gunners are not the only one in the race for the prolific Zambian. Many fellow Premier League rivals are also believed to have identified Daka as a possible future signing.

The interest in the 22-year-old is no surprise. Daka has scored an astonishing 27 goals and assisted eight times in just 31 appearances this season.

Daka has been in surreal form in the past two years

🇦🇹 Patson Daka's last two seasons in the Bundesliga: ✅ 49 Games

⚽️ 44 Goals

🅰️ 13 Assists

⏱️ G/A every 85 Minutes 🇿🇲 No wonder some of England's biggest clubs are wanting to sign the Zambian striker! pic.twitter.com/yGFlAo4NeU — Soccer Manager Games (@SoccerManager) March 23, 2021

Arsenal have often struggled in certain games due to the lack of versatility among Alexander Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

The Frenchman is excellent when it comes to linking up the play, but has weaknesses in terms of aerial prowess and finishing off chances.

While his counterpart often goes missing against superior teams and teams who set up with a “low-block.”

Arteta clearly wants a lot more from a center-forward than what Lacazette and Aubameyang provide at the moment.

Signing Daka would make perfect sense. The RB Salzburg man has great aerial prowess, technical ability as well as an eye for the goal.

At just 22, Arsenal might get a rough gem but one that can help from the get-go.

Valued at just €20million (£17m), he will have countless suitors. The one who signs him for such a nominal fee in today’s market can certainly get the deal of the summer transfer window.

Yash Bisht

Connect with the writer via Twitter/Instagram: @yarsenal09.