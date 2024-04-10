Arsenal must go back to sign Sporting defender that only wants a move to the Emirates

Arsenal will be focusing on the Premier League title fight as they seek their first Champions League triumph. However, as they push to win the double, there is already speculation about the deals they could close this summer to improve.

While a striker swoop is the most anticipated deal, other acquisitions are also required. One important acquisition may be to recruit a good backup for centerbacks. As excellent as Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have been, Arsenal have the best defence in the League; they’ve conceded the fewest goals (24), but there is still an issue regarding backup for our two awesome generals.

Jakub Kiwior and Ben White are now more like fullbacks. Should Saliba and Gabriel sustain injuries, Mikel Arteta lacks backup central defenders.

Arsenal has reportedly shown interest in Sporting CP central defender Ousmane Diamande. The 20-year-old has been on their radar for some time, with the Portuguese side reportedly rejecting the Gunners £30 million offer for the Ivory Coast international last year. During the winter transfer window, Arsenal scouts reportedly scouted the defender while he was at the AFCON.

Fast forward. According to Teamtalk, the defender only wants to move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer. Top teams, such as Chelsea, are interested in him, but if Arsenal pursues him, the Blues will have little chance of signing him. Apparently, Diamande only has his sights set on a move to the Emirates Stadium and would jump at the chance of being a Gunner.

However, if Arsenal is to satisfy his wish, they must trigger his release clause, since the Portuguese behemoth will not let its defensive prodigy depart for less.

Daniel O

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

