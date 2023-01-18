Arsenal “must have someone else lined up” after Mudryk snub – Is it this Barcelona star?

Arsenal’s failure to sign an attacker this winter will be a transfer blunder. After everything that has been said and written in recent weeks, it is almost certain that by the end of this month, there will be a new face in Arteta’s attack. It’s become clear that Mudryk will not be joining, so who will?

According to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who spoke to Transfer Gossip Daily, Arteta could not go wrong this winter by signing Ferran Torres from Barcelona. According to Edwards, Arsenal could have easily given up on Mudryk’s swoop in the belief that they had a backup plan.

The Telegraph man mentions Ferran Torres as a player about whom many should not be surprised if he moves to the Emirates, explaining why an Arsenal-Barcelona raid is possible. “The thing with the Mudryk signing is, they’ve [Arsenal] just backed off really, really easily and really, really quickly,” said Edwards.

“That does make me think that they must have someone else lined up. There must be a backup plan.

“He [Torres] would be the direct replacement for Jesus, who’s obviously injured, so they are in the market for a striker.

“Arteta worked with Torres at Manchester City, so he’ll know all about him. That’s obviously a connection that worked for Jesus and Zinchenko in terms of bringing those players to the Emirates from Man City, so I can definitely see there being some sense in that.”

Torres left Manchester City a year ago, hoping to break into Barcelona’s first team. That did not go as planned. He is now more of a squad player, which is a shame given the flashes of brilliance he displayed while still at Manchester City.

With the promise of regular football, I believe the Spaniard would prefer a move to the Emirates. After bringing in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko, could Ferran Torres be the final piece of Arteta’s puzzle to lift the Premier League?