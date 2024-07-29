Arsenal must increase their offer to sign Barcelona star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Raphinha since the winger played in the Premier League for Leeds United.

Raphinha was one of the best players in his position in England, but when it came time to change clubs, he opted to move to Barcelona.

Arsenal was keen to have him in their squad, and he continues to be linked with a move away from Barcelona.

Raphinha is one of the players who could leave Barcelona as they target a move for Nico Williams in this transfer window.

The Brazilian is still committed to Barca, but that could change in the coming weeks, and Arsenal is ready to sign him if they miss out on Williams to the Catalans.

Reports in Spain, as revealed on Sport Witness, claim Arsenal is willing to offer 50 million euros to bring Raphinha back to the Premier League.

However, that amount might not be enough, with the report adding that the winger will cost 10 million to 15 million euros more.

Arsenal will now have to decide if they value him that much or abandon the move for him entirely.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha is a fine winger, but he is not worth 65m euros, and we should back out if Barca insists on that asking price.

