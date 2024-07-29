Arsenal must increase their offer to sign Barcelona star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Raphinha since the winger played in the Premier League for Leeds United.
Raphinha was one of the best players in his position in England, but when it came time to change clubs, he opted to move to Barcelona.
Arsenal was keen to have him in their squad, and he continues to be linked with a move away from Barcelona.
Raphinha is one of the players who could leave Barcelona as they target a move for Nico Williams in this transfer window.
The Brazilian is still committed to Barca, but that could change in the coming weeks, and Arsenal is ready to sign him if they miss out on Williams to the Catalans.
Reports in Spain, as revealed on Sport Witness, claim Arsenal is willing to offer 50 million euros to bring Raphinha back to the Premier League.
However, that amount might not be enough, with the report adding that the winger will cost 10 million to 15 million euros more.
Arsenal will now have to decide if they value him that much or abandon the move for him entirely.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Raphinha is a fine winger, but he is not worth 65m euros, and we should back out if Barca insists on that asking price.
Please abandon the move (assuming there has been one).
Why should Arsenal now sign Raphinha? After he snubed them turning them down. To not join them when he was at Leeds and they desperately wanted to sign him. But he refused and joined Barcelona instead.
Arsenal SHOULD not sign Raphinha to fund Barcelona to enable them to sign Nico Williams. Rather,, let them use the money to sign Williams if they want to sign him.
Yeah, let them sell more of their non-player assets. They just get deeper and deeper but hey all clubs have to abide by the required financial rules.🤣
I think you’ll find that they’ve done the necessary in asset sales now and are expected to make a profit for last season. That’s why they were favourites to sign Williams (although that looks like falling through as he seems to be staying where he is).
It’s likely that Barcelona will turn their attention to other players now, one of which is Merino. If Arsenal really are interested in signing him as reports suggest, they had better move quickly because Barcelona remain a huge draw for Spanish players.
The word I have from friends in Spain is that he really doesn’t want to leave Barcelona and thinks that he can fit in well to the plans of their new coach, Hansi Flick.
Like Arsenal, Barcelona finds it “difficult” to offload players, so we’ll have to see about Raphinha.