Arsenal must keep the belief, even if we lose at Anfield

Will a bad result against Liverpool derail our improvement? By Sylvester Kwentua

These are surely good times at Arsenal right now, and everyone connected to Arsenal is feeling the good old Arsenal vibes, just the way it should be felt. Not losing a game out of 10 games? Wow! What a great time to be an Arsenal fan.

I don’t think Arsenal has felt this positivity in a long time now, and as far as i am concerned, i won’t want the feel good factor to end soon. Unfortunately, the feel good factor may just be put to rest after our next game, which will be against one of the most feared teams in Europe, Liverpool. We play Liverpool immediately after the international break and I strongly wish we will record a win against Liverpool; as winning is all I have always wanted in my life. But there is this thing in me that tells me the game may not go well for Arsenal. However, losing to Liverpool is not my major worry; rather what we do after the game is what I am bothered about.

There is this strong belief that comes with winning football games; the belief that every game should be won; a drive never to lose any game again. These beliefs and drive right now, is what I can see written all over the Arsenal players. These beliefs are all that is needed to go the extra mile in the EPL. These beliefs and drive, if maintained, will surely propel the team to achieving greatness this season and beyond. Now the question is, will the team maintain the same level of belief needed to conquer Liverpool? And if we don’t win against Liverpool, will the drive and belief still be there?

Why do I feel we may not win against Liverpool?

Let’s face it, Arsenal may be doing well at the moment, but scoring goals is getting hard to come by. In games that we won by the odd margin, we had the opportunity to score more and win comfortably, but we never seemed ready to seize such opportunities. Against Liverpool, we may need to score more than one goal if we intend to triumph over them. Are we going to score more than one goal? I pray we do. Are we going to run Liverpool over from the first minute to the end of the match? There is this school of thought that feels Aaron Ramsdale has not yet really faced the best strikers the EPL has to offer, and to an extent, I agree with them. In our game against Liverpool, Ramsdale will face arguably the best strike force in the league. My bet is that Ramsdale will be up to task on that day, but the team may just let him down. Why do I feel the team may let Ramsdale down? Simply because i can’t remember us beating a big team, immediately after an international break (i stand to be corrected please). Hopefully, Arsenal proves me wrong.

What next after the Liverpool game?

Like I said earlier, if we lose against Liverpool, I may not be totally worried; but what will get me worried is if we find it hard to reignite our form, after the game. Winning against Liverpool will surely make Arsenal stronger, as much as i expect the team to still remain strong, even if we lose. A big team is the team that knows how to bounce back from a defeat without allowing it to dampen the spirit of the team. After the game would have been played against Liverpool, I expect Arsenal to still continue in their impressive form, no matter the outcome of the game. Hope these fears are not exclusive to me, are they?

Do you think the game against Liverpool may derail our season?

Sylvester

