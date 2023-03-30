Arsenal must keep their top players fit for just 10 more games

Day after day, the excitement about this 2022–23 Premier League title race is building. Who will win it? Arsenal or Manchester City? At the moment, Arsenal are favourites to lift the Premier League crown; they are 8 points clear of Manchester City, though they have played one more game.

The Gunners have two things to do to guarantee them taking home the 2022–23 league title after years of just being “passengers” in the Premier League. The first thing Arteta and his boys need to be keen on doing is matching or producing better results than Manchester City going forward.

Doing so could make it hard for Manchester City to close the gap that is already there between them. The other thing Arsenal must try to do is keep their “best soldiers” fit. To win the Premier League, Man City will be using their best squads to force results, and Arsenal just has to also do that.

To keep their players fit, Arsenal legend Tony Adams has named six stars Arteta must have to manage this title race. “At the moment, they need Bukayo [Saka], Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleks Zinchenko playing every week because they have a team that almost picks itself,” said Adams in the Sun.

On why Arteta can’t trust some of his fringe players, he added, “We all saw what happened when Mikel rested a couple of his big boys in the Europa League the other week. The back-up players looked bang average and were played off the park by Sporting Lisbon.”

It will be a beautiful story if Arsenal go on to win the Premier League, but to be sure they need to keep that core of players fit to play the next ten games.

If they do, they will have the best chance to take the title, and what a way it will be for them to announce they are back, because other than defending the Premier League title next season, they’ll be back to play the big boys in the Champions League.

